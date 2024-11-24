Just 10 months ago, two of the league's signature franchises in the NFC waged a battle of major consequence, as the San Francisco 49ers faced the Green Bay Packers on their path to an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII. While the faces on both sidelines have changed over the years, the intensity that these two teams play each other with have not, nor have the stakes in many of their meetings.

Although the Niners were able to pull out a 24-21 victory, a surprising Green Bay team led to that point by the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love gave San Francisco as much as they could handle, with victory uncertain until Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 left to play and an interception by Dre Greenlaw sealed the deal. Now, things have changed greatly for the 49ers: After dominating the NFL in 2023, the 49ers enter this game at 5-5, coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and just trying to hang onto relevancy in the ongoing fight for a playoff spot.

At 7-3 but third in their division, the Packers also find themselves trying to remain in the mix for both the NFC North and a wild card spot. And they'll have one major advantage in this matchup, as unlike last year when they had to travel to the West Coast in the divisional round, the Packers will get to play host at Lambeau Field.

Packers vs. 49ers spread, odds

Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite against San Francisco, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Packers vs. 49ers recent series history

In their last eight meetings, Green Bay and San Francisco have earned themselves an even split, however, the 49ers enjoy the upper hand when it comes to the postseason in that sample. The Niners are 3-0 in recent playoff games against the Packers, including the NFC Championship after the 2019 season.