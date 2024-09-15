One week ago in Brazil, the Green Bay Packers did not get off to the start they wanted when they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-29. But then, the trip back to Lambeau Field got far more difficult and far more uncertain.

The Packers play their home opener this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, but there's a strong possibility that they could be doing so without quarterback Jordan Love, who suffered a knee injury in the final seconds of their Week 1 loss. Although Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has seemingly left the door open for Love to play, there is nonetheless a strong chance that Love's injury forces him to miss time, which would put new backup Malik Willis under center for Green Bay and could serve as a major blow to their hopes in the NFC North.

Whatever happens at quarterback for the Packers, they'll have all they can handle against an Anthony Richardson-led Colts team coming off of a narrow 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans. Richardson in particular was spectacular, as he threw for 212 and two touchdowns while also going for a rushing touchdown and leading an offense that earned seven yards per play.

Where to watch Packers vs. Colts

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Colts spread, odds

Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Packers vs. Colts recent series history

Green Bay and Indianapolis have only met twice during the last 10 seasons, with Indianapolis winning both games, in 2020 at home and in 2016 on the road.