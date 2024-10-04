At the quarter mark of the NFL season, an inflection point has been reached in the AFC East as to just how two of its flailing teams will respond to the challenges the first month of the year has offered them. As the Miami Dolphins get set to square off against the New England Patriots, both teams are riding three game losing streaks and are entering desperate times in trying to avoid slipping to 1-4.

While neither team was viewed as a contender this year, things have unraveled quickly for the Dolphins, whose once-explosive offense has been a complete shell of itself since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined due to a concussion suffered in Week 2. After likewise losing backup quarterback Skylar Thompson and having to resort to third-string options like Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley, Miami has fallen into complete disarray and is coming off of a pitiful 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans that has put the coaching acumen of offensive wiz Mike McDaniel into question like never before.

As for the Patriots, they have gone through two straight uninspiring performances after a Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. New England was outscored 54-16 after the 24-3 divisional drubbing by the New York Jets and the 30-13 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. In the Dolphins, they now face an opportunity to battle a foe in their weight class and earn not just a divisional victory, but a chance to stay relevant as the haves and have-nots of the NFL begin to separate themselves.

New England is a 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 35.5 points.

Patriots vs. Dolphins recent series history

Miami has gotten the better of New England in recent years as it has won seven out of their last 10 meetings, including season sweeps in 2021 and 2023.