If the past several years for the New England Patriots have shown anything, it's that dynasties come with an expiration date and sustained success does not last forever. The Patriots have had a rough go of things since the end of the Tom Brady era and the circumstances which led to the exit of longtime coach Bill Belichick, but the past several weeks have offered a glimmer of hope that they could reach another peak after wading through the valley.

The Patriots have begun hitting their stride over their past three games, as they have gone 2-1 and experienced a full range of what competitive teams do: They found a way to win a close game against the New York Jets, forced overtime in an eventual loss to the Tennessee Titans, and then responded to beat the brakes off the Chicago Bears. The Patriots have given off the impression of a maturing team gaining confidence, particularly with rookie quarterback Drake Maye now leading the charge.

That charge can continue against a familiar adversary from the dynasty days, as the Patriots will play host to the Rams, the franchise New England defeated twice with bookend victories its Super Bowl dynasty era. As a young Patriots team tries to continue building momentum, the Rams and coach Sean McVay will look to get back on track after a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins interrupted what had been a three-game winning streak that had them back in the mix for the NFC West title.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Rams



When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Patriots vs. Rams spread, odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Patriots vs. Rams recent series history

New England has won two out of their last three games against Los Angeles, with the most notable game being the Patriots' win in Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season. (While not part of their recent history, the St. Louis Rams also lost Super Bowl XXXVI to the Patriots in 2002 on a field goal in the game's closing seconds.)