The Detroit Lions have earned the right to be called one of the toughest teams in the NFL, and true to that character, they project the image of a team that has what it takes to overcome any obstacle they have to overcome. And on their march to try and win the NFC North for the second year in a row, those obstacles are now firmly in front of them.

The Lions' 47-9 Week 6 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys was marred by a severe injury to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was lost for at least four months after breaking his leg while making a tackle. The loss of Hutchinson deprives the Lions of not only their best player, but also one of the best young defensive players in the NFL altogether: Hutchinson had been leading the league with 7.5 sacks, and was the hammer of a Lions defense that must now keep swinging in his absence.

This week, the 4-1 Lions have to take a swing at the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off of a Week 6 bye and are one of just two undefeated teams. Not only is the Vikings offense firing on all cylinders thanks to coach Kevin O'Connell and a career resurgence for journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, but their defense has terrorized opposing offenses thanks to an exotic scheme masterminded by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores will undoubtedly challenge the Lions' offense, which has earned its reputation as being equal parts physical in the run game and explosive in the passing game, as the two teams battle for control of the top of their division.

Vikings vs. Lions spread, odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 50 points.

Vikings vs. Lions recent series history

Although Minnesota has won six out of its last 10 games in this series, Detroit has begun to turn the tide of the rivalry since coach Dan Campbell arrived in 2021. Since their second meeting in 2021, the Lions have won four out of their last five games, including three straight.