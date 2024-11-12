In the NFL, it's not uncommon for former players to resurface as coaches. In 2024, in fact, four of the league's head coaches aren't just ex-players, but once suited up for the very franchises they now run:

It got us thinking: Which former NFL players could be next to oversee one of their old teams? Here are some 2025 possibilities for six different jobs, which could soon be open if they aren't already:

Brian Griese (49ers quarterbacks coach): The former Pro Bowler spent two years as a Bears backup from 2006-2007. Since 2022, he's worked as one of Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, directly assisting in the development of Brock Purdy for back-to-back NFC title contenders.

The former Pro Bowler spent two years as a Bears backup from 2006-2007. Since 2022, he's worked as one of Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, directly assisting in the development of Brock Purdy for back-to-back NFC title contenders. Josh McCown (Vikings quarterbacks coach): The 45-year-old McCown spent three seasons with Chicago from 2011-2013. A well-liked assistant who once drew head coaching interest from the Houston Texans, he's spent 2024 under Kevin O'Connell, helping Sam Darnold to a 5-0 start.

Deion Sanders (Colorado head coach): One of the highest-profile coaches in all of sports, the outspoken Sanders was a glitzy ballhawk and return man for the Cowboys from 1995-1999. He's gone 38-16, with two conference titles, as the head man at Jackson State, and now Colorado, since 2022.

Keenan McCardell (Vikings wide receivers coach): Ranked No. 2 on the Jaguars' all-time receiving leaderboard, he posted four 1,000-yard seasons during a six-year run with the club from 1996-2001. Back with the team as an assistant coach from 2017-2020, he's now a top mentor to Justin Jefferson.

Mark Brunell (Lions quarterbacks coach): The former Pro Bowl quarterback spent two seasons as Drew Brees' backup in New Orleans from 2008-2009. After a long run as a head coach for a private college, he joined Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit, and still serves as Jared Goff's position coach.

Davis Webb (Broncos quarterbacks coach): A third-round draft pick of the Giants in 2017, Webb returned for an emergency start at quarterback in 2022. The Buffalo Bills reportedly tried to hire him as an offensive assistant before Sean Payton made him Denver's quarterbacks coach this year.

