PHILADELPHIA -- If it wasn't for Vic Fangio, Zack Baun would be just another special teams standout getting rotational snaps as a pass rusher. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator had other plans for Baun.

Fangio saw Baun learning a new position, and excelling in that role. The Eagles allocated their salary cap space to premium positions like quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and pass rusher. Philadelphia had to get creative at other positions -- linebacker being one of them.

Enter Baun, a player Fangio thought could outplay his one-year, $1.5 million contract. Instead of being a special teams standout, Fangio had Baun play inside linebacker.

"When I evaluate players, there's no check box, things you check off. You just watch the tape, watch the movement patterns, watch the player play," Fangio said. "And [Eagles Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] brought him up to me first, but he had a vision for him as a backup outside linebacker/special teams demon."

Fangio deserves a pat on the back for Baun, who is the only player in the NFL with 80-plus tackles, two-plus sacks and an interception this season. Baun was awarded the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10, finishing with eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He's only the second off-ball linebacker for the Eagles to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since 2000, joining Jeremiah Trotter Sr. in 2005.

"After I watched it, I said no, I think he's an inside linebacker," Fangio said. "Luckily it hit."

Over Baun's past three games, he has 30 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. It shouldn't be a surprise that his play is why the Eagles have allowed the fewest yards per game (213.7) and yards per play (3.9) in the NFL. The Eagles defense has thrived with Baun, as it is tied for fourth in the league in points per game allowed (17.9), second in yards per game allowed (274.1) and second in yards per play allowed (4.8). Philadelphia is also third in red zone defense (42.3%) and pass yards per game allowed (173.4), another product of Baun's impact on a revamped defense.

When the Eagles had their Super Bowl appearances this century, the defense was paced by excellent linebacker play -- Jeremiah Trotter in 2004, Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks in 2017, and T.J. Edwards in 2022. Baun may be leading the defense to another one at his current pace.

"I think I said in here a while back, it's hard to play good defense in the NFL without good linebacker play," Fangio said. "And that is 100 percent true."