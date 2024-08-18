The New York Jets played another preseason game Saturday without their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, taking a single snap as he prepares to return from an Achilles injury that erased almost his entire 2023 season. So will Rodgers get a chance to suit up on Aug. 24, when the Jets close the 2024 preseason against the New York Giants? Both he and head coach Robert Saleh left the door open for the possibility.

"You never know," Rodgers told CBS New York during the game. "I'm not sure. I mean, I feel like Saleh already ruled me out a few weeks ago, but if I beg him, maybe I'll get to be out there."

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

The quarterback was likely referring to Saleh's suggestion in late July that Rodgers was unlikely to suit up for any preseason games, with the coach telling reporters at the time his "instincts" were to be extra cautious with the former NFL MVP. Following Saturday's game, Saleh didn't commit to that approach.

"I haven't," he told reporters when asked if he's decided on Rodgers' status for the final exhibition matchup. "Not yet. We'll talk about it later."

This jibes with Saleh's more recent admission that the former Green Bay Packers star, who played just four snaps for the Jets before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023, has a chance to see some reps against the Giants before the real games begin.

"[Aaron's] going to be included in the conversations along with the coordinators and [general manager Joe Douglas], and we're going to make the best decision for the team," Saleh said prior to this week's game.