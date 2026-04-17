Will Anderson Jr. has parlayed his strong start in the NFL into a record-setting contract extension. The Houston Texans pass rusher has agreed to a three-year, $150 million deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal includes a whopping $134 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause.

It goes without saying the 24-year-old Anderson has been everything the Texans hoped for when they made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since arriving in Houston, he has won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod.

In 46 games, Anderson has totaled 30 sacks, 136 tackles (46 for loss), four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In 2025, he finished second to Myles Garrett in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting after recording 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Anderson's success has played a critical role in the Texans' rise, which includes a playoff win in each of the past three seasons. Houston also won back-to-back AFC South titles during his first two seasons.