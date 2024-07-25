It's the time once again. It's time for the best athletes in the world to come together and crown champions in their various sports. The 2024 Olympic Games are set to begin this week in Paris as the world descends upon France. While there will be some qualifying events taking place earlier in the week, things officially kick off on Friday with the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday and feature several firsts, including being the first ceremony to be held outside of a stadium, as well as a parade of athletes held on the Seine River with boats for each national delegation. The boats will travel along a 3.7-mile stretch, passing by many iconic Parisian landmarks along the way. The ceremony will conclude with remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Expect another gold-filled summer for the Americans as Team USA will be represented in just about every event over the course of the Games. Some of the biggest stars are back, including gymnast Simone Biles, decorated swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dressel, as well as track athletes Noah Lyles and Sha'carri Richardson. Plus, the men's and women's basketball teams look to extend their dominant runs at the games with more gold.

There will be two flag bearers for the United States when the team takes the boat down the Seine River -- LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff. The 2023 US Open champion was stunned by the news when it was revealed to her on Wednesday.

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in a statement.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."

Here's how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony and highlights from the first week of competition.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Time: Noon ET | Date: Friday, July 26

Noon ET | Friday, July 26 Location: The Seine River and Trocadero -- Paris

The Seine River and Trocadero -- Paris TV channel: NBC | Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Week 1 Highlights

All times Eastern. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Saturday, July 27

5x5 Basketball -- Men's Group Phase

Group A: Spain vs. Australia -- 5 a.m.



Group B: Germany vs. Japan -- 7 a.m.

Swimming Heats, 5 a.m.

Women's 100m Butterfly



Women's 400m Freestyle



Men's 100m Breaststroke



Men's 400m Freestyle



Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay



Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Volleyball: United States vs. Argentina (Prelim. Round, Pool C) -- 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Gymnastics: Women's Qualification (Subdivision 1) -- 3:30 a.m.

5x5 Basketball: United States vs. Serbia (Men's Group Phase, Group C) -- 11:15 a.m.

Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Czech Republic (Women's Prelim. Phase) -- 4 p.m.

Football: United States vs. Germany (Women's Group B, #9) -- 3 p.m.

Monday, July 29

Beach Volleyball: United States vs. France (Men's Prelim. Phase, Pool F) -- 10 a.m.

Swimming Finals:

Women's 400m Individual Medley -- 2:30 p.m.



Men's 200m Freestyle -- 2:40 p.m.

5x5 Basketball: United States vs. Japan (Women's Group Phase, Group C) -- 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

5x5 Basketball: Spain vs. Greece (Men's Group Phase, Group A) -- 5 a.m.

Swimming Heats -- 5 a.m.

Men's 200m Butterfly



Men's 100m Freestyle



Women's 1500m Freestyle



Women's 100m Freestyle



Men's 200m Breaststroke



Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

3x3 Basketball: United States vs. Germany (Women's Pool Round) -- 11:30 a.m.

Swimming: Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final -- 4:01 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Swimming Heats -- 5 a.m.

Women's 200m Backstroke



Men's 200m Backstroke



Women's 200m Butterfly

Beach Volleyball: United States vs. France (Women's Prelim. Phase, Pool C) -- 9 a.m.

Football: United States vs. Australia (Women's Group B, #15) -- 1 p.m.

Swimming Finals

Women's 100m Freestyle Final -- 2:30 p.m.



Men's 200m Butterfly Final -- 2:36 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

3x3 Basketball: United States vs. Australia (Women's Pool Round) -- 7 a.m.

Swimming Finals:

Women's 200m Butterfly Final -- 2:30 p.m.



200m Backstroke Final -- 2:37 p.m.



Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final -- 3:49 p.m.

Beach Volleyball: United States vs. China (Women's Prelim. Phase, Pool B) -- 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Swimming Heats -- 5 a.m.

Men's 100m Butterfly



Women's 200m Individual Medley



Women's 800m Freestyle



Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Track and Field:

Men's 1500m Round 1 -- 5:05 a.m.



Women's 100m Round 1 -- 5:50 a.m.



Women's 5000m Round 1 -- 12:10 p.m.



Women's 800m Round 1 -- 1:45 p.m

Volleyball: United States vs. Japan (Men's Prelim. Round, Group C), 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3