The U.S. Olympic swimming team is officially set for the 2024 Paris Games with Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel as the headliners.

Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, clocked 8:14.12 to win the 800-meter freestyle race, becoming the first woman to win four titles in a single event at the U.S. trials. It wasn't too surprising as she has won gold in that event in the past three Olympics.

"I'm happy to have gotten the job done here in Indy tonight and this week," Ledecky said. "It was a thrill to race in front of this crowd all week, and of course tonight to reminisce a bit on 12 years ago when my international career got kickstarted by that 800 in Omaha."

Paige Madden was second place in the 800m freestyle with at time of 8:20.71. The top two swimmers in each men's and women's event made the Team USA roster, as well as the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles.

Dressel, also a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, took care of business in the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle finals. He will also be participating in the 4×100 free relay.

This represents a comeback for him because he had failed to qualify for the 2023 world championships during the 2023 U.S. national championships. Dressel had taken a break from competing for about eight months after withdrawing from the 2022 world championships to take care of his mental health.

"I am happy with a lot of my swims, and to be back to a place that I wanted to be with the sport is exceptional," he said. "I'm really proud of myself for that."

Full roster for 2024 Paris Olympics U.S. swimming team

Men's team

Jack Alexy , Morristown, New Jersey: 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay



, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay Hunter Armstrong , Dover, Ohio: 100 backstroke; 4x100 freestyle relay



, Dover, Ohio: 100 backstroke; 4x100 freestyle relay Shaine Casas , McAllen, Texas: 200 individual medley



, McAllen, Texas: 200 individual medley Brooks Curry , Atlanta: 4x200 freestyle relay



, Atlanta: 4x200 freestyle relay Caeleb Dressel , Green Cove Springs, Florida: 50 freestyle; 100 butterfly; 4x100 freestyle relay



, Green Cove Springs, Florida: 50 freestyle; 100 butterfly; 4x100 freestyle relay Matt Fallon , Warren, New Jersey: 200 breaststroke



, Warren, New Jersey: 200 breaststroke Nic Fink , Morristown, New Jersey: 100 breaststroke



, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 breaststroke Bobby Finke , Clearwater, Florida: 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle



, Clearwater, Florida: 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle Carson Foster , Cincinnati: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley



, Cincinnati: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley Chris Guiliano , Douglassville, Pennsylvania: 50 freestyle; 100 freestyle; 200 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay; 4x200 freestyle relay



, Douglassville, Pennsylvania: 50 freestyle; 100 freestyle; 200 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay; 4x200 freestyle relay Thomas Heilman , Charlottesville, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 200 butterfly



, Charlottesville, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 200 butterfly Ryan Held , Springfield, Illinois: 4x100 freestyle relay



, Springfield, Illinois: 4x100 freestyle relay Luke Hobson , Reno, Nevada: 200 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay



, Reno, Nevada: 200 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay David Johnston , Dallas: 1,500 freestyle



, Dallas: 1,500 freestyle Keaton Jones , Gilbert, Arizona: 200 backstroke



, Gilbert, Arizona: 200 backstroke Chase Kalisz , Baltimore: 400 individual medley



, Baltimore: 400 individual medley Drew Kibler , Carmel, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay



, Carmel, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay Matt King , Snohomish, Washington: 4x100 freestyle relay



, Snohomish, Washington: 4x100 freestyle relay Josh Matheny , Pittsburgh: 200 breaststroke



, Pittsburgh: 200 breaststroke Ryan Murphy , Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke



, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke Blake Pieroni , Chesterton, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay



, Chesterton, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay Ivan Puskovitch , West Chester, Pennsylvania: 10-kilometer marathon



, West Chester, Pennsylvania: 10-kilometer marathon Aaron Shackell , Carmel, Indiana: 400 freestyle



, Carmel, Indiana: 400 freestyle Kieran Smith , Ridgefield, Connecticut: 400 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay



, Ridgefield, Connecticut: 400 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay Charlie Swanson , Richmond, Virginia: 100 breaststroke



, Richmond, Virginia: 100 breaststroke Luca Urlando , Sacramento, California: 200 butterfly



, Sacramento, California: 200 butterfly Luke Whitlock, Noblesville, Indiana: 800 freestyle

Women's team

Phoebe Bacon , Chevy Chase, Maryland: 200 backstroke

, Chevy Chase, Maryland: 200 backstroke Katharine Berkoff , Missoula, Montana: 100 backstroke

, Missoula, Montana: 100 backstroke Erika Connolly , Modesto, California: 4x100 freestyle relay

, Modesto, California: 4x100 freestyle relay Mariah Denigan , Walton, Kentucky: 10-kilometer marathon

, Walton, Kentucky: 10-kilometer marathon Kate Douglass , Pelham, New York: 200 breaststroke; 100 freestyle; 200 individual medley; 4x100 freestyle relay

, Pelham, New York: 200 breaststroke; 100 freestyle; 200 individual medley; 4x100 freestyle relay Erin Gemmell , Potomac, Maryland: 4x200 freestyle relay

, Potomac, Maryland: 4x200 freestyle relay Katie Grimes , Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,500 freestyle; 400 individual medley; 10-kilometer marathon

, Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,500 freestyle; 400 individual medley; 10-kilometer marathon Torri Huske , Arlington, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

, Arlington, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay Lilly King , Evansville, Indiana: 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke

, Evansville, Indiana: 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke Katie Ledecky , Bethesda, Maryland: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle

, Bethesda, Maryland: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle Paige Madden , Mobile, Alabama: 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

, Mobile, Alabama: 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay Simone Manuel , Sugar Land, Texas: 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

, Sugar Land, Texas: 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay Anna Peplowski , Germantown Hills, Illinois: 4x200 freestyle relay

, Germantown Hills, Illinois: 4x200 freestyle relay Alex Shackell , Carmel, Indiana: 200 butterfly; 4x200 freestyle relay

, Carmel, Indiana: 200 butterfly; 4x200 freestyle relay Regan Smith , Lakeville, Minnesota: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke; 200 butterfly

, Lakeville, Minnesota: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke; 200 butterfly Alex Walsh , Nashville, Tennessee: 200 individual medley

, Nashville, Tennessee: 200 individual medley Gretchen Walsh , Nashville, Tennessee: 100 butterfly; 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

, Nashville, Tennessee: 100 butterfly; 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay Emma Weber , Denver: 100 breaststroke

, Denver: 100 breaststroke Claire Weinstein , White Plains, New York: 200 freestyle

, White Plains, New York: 200 freestyle Abbey Weitzeil , Santa Clarita, California: 4x100 freestyle relay

, Santa Clarita, California: 4x100 freestyle relay Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Florida: 400 individual medley

Who is O'Brien backing to win the most medals at the 2024 Olympic Games, and which nation will shock the world? Visit SportsLine now to see Dan O'Brien's 2024 Summer Olympics medal futures bets and analysis, all from the 1996 Olympic decathlon gold medalist who also is a three-time world champion in the event.