Figure skater Denis Ten, who won Olympic bronze, dies after being stabbed in Kazakhstan
Ten won his medal in the 2014 Sochi Games and was also a two-time World Championship medalist
Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, 25, died Thursday after being stabbed in the thigh in Kazakhstan, according to BBC News. The Olympian, who won a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, was reportedly stabbed in Almaty when two men tried to steal his car mirrors. According to BBC News, Ten died of his wounds three hours later after being rushed to a hospital.
"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a Kazakh government spokesman said, per BBC.
Tributes poured out from the figure skating world upon the news of Ten's death.
Ten competed in three Olympic Games: Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018. He finished 27th in the most recent edition of the Games.
"Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride," said the minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, via BBC. "This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss."
Ten was the only representative of Kazakhstan to medal in Sochi, and he's the only Kazakh figure skater to net a medal in the Olympics. He was Kazakhstan's official ambassador for the "Almaty 2022" Olympic bid as well.
Ten was also a two-time World Championship medalist, picking up a silver medal in 2013 in London and a bronze medal in 2015 in Shanghai.
-
Bodie Miller's wife talks child's death
Emeline Miller passed away on June 10 after drowning in a swimming pool
-
Mikaela Shiffrin talks about her anxiety
The two-time Olympic gold medalist is confronting childhood anxiety and says it's OK to be...
-
Report: Ex-Olympian suing USA Swimming
Kukors Smith said that she was 'groomed' from 13 years old by her former coach
-
Google honors Olympic icon Blankers-Koen
The record-breaking Blankers-Koen would have been 100 years old this week
-
Maroney: I was abused hundreds of times
The former U.S. Olympic gymnast is speaking out about the former Michigan State doctor
-
Olympians joining Dancing with the Stars
Get ready for the Olympics of ballroom dancing