The U.S. women's national team will kick off their Olympic group stage against Zambia on Thursday. The women's soccer tournament begins a day before the official Olympic opening ceremonies, with group play running through July 31, and knockout rounds set to begin Aug. 3. The USWNT are on the hunt for their first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics. Zambia are hopeful to build off their Tokyo Olympics debut and reach the podium.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. The non-existent history between the two national teams will draw plenty of curiosity around the international match, but two of Zambia's top players compete in the United States domestic league, NWSL, and the familiarity of club competition could add some layers of chaos.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, July 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, July 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade de Nice -- Nice, France

: Stade de Nice -- Nice, France TV: USA Network, Universo | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network, Universo | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USWNT -3000; Draw +130; Zambia +5000

Storylines

USWNT: The group is coming off a two-game send-off series where they scored a combined one goal in the pair of friendlies. Perhaps not a stat line that might strike fear into the hearts of their opponents, but the energy on the team is less "oh no" and more "don't poke the bear," headed into Matchday 1. Hayes has been locked on keeping her roster on task and has been vocal about the progress they are making in general. Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson will lead the attack, and that is going to be a tough day for any defense in general.

Zambia: The Copper Queens will step onto the global stage for a third consecutive international tournament and the squad is coming off a recent 1-1 draw against Japan. They made their debut on the international stage during the Tokyo Olympics and participated in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Now they'll try and improve past the group stagesthis summer led by Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda. She will keep backlines honest, and Bay FC's Racheal Kundananji will function as an added attacking threat. They're no strangers to conceding goals, so they'll need to be calculated against the USWNT.

Predictions

Banda can simply not be denied, and if she is stopped during this game, the USWNT should celebrate that. Zambia will bring good energy but tend to concede to their opponents. Pick: USA 2, Zambia 1