Simone Biles just became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history with three gold medals and a silver medal in Paris. Already facing questions about her potential participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Biles wants to make sure she isn't wearing out her welcome.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated after the publication named her Sportsperson of the Year, Biles was asked about whether she has considered her Olympic future. Biles admitted it would be "greedy" to compete in another Olympics, and she also noted that it only gets harder to leave her family behind.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy," Biles said. "Those are the consequences. But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"

Biles has done it all in the world of gymnastics, adding that she has "nothing left to do." The seven-time Olympic gold medalist doesn't want to hang around the sport too long.

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," Biles said.

In order for Biles to fully commit to the 2028 Olympics, the stakes would have to be high. How high?

"Life and death," Biles said.

If 2024 was Biles' final Olympics, her legacy as one of the greatest ever has already been cemented. After bowing out at the Tokyo Olympics due to the "twisties," Biles prepared tirelessly for an Olympic comeback in Paris.

Not only did Biles compete in 2024, but she dominated. She won three gold medals and became the oldest woman in 72 years to win the all-round event.

Her performance in Paris did nothing to dispel the idea that Biles could add to her Olympic medal count in Los Angeles. Now, Biles has four years to decide whether she wants to give it one more go.