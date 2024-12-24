Sophie Hediger, an Olympic snowboarder from Switzerland, has died at the age of 26 following an avalanche, the country's skiing federation announced on Tuesday. Hediger was caught in an avalanche at the Arosa resort in Switzerland on Monday.

Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser announced Hediger's death and released a statement on her passing. The federation declined to reveal more details of the accident out of respect for Hediger's family.

"We are shocked and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences," Reusser said. "(She lost her life) tragically, brutally and far too soon."

Hediger competed for Switzerland in women's snowboard cross at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and she's competed in numerous World Cup events over the last two years. Hediger finished 15th in Beijing and only built upon that Olympic appearance.

Hediger achieved two podiums in the 2023-24 World Cup season. At the 2023 Winter Universiade in Lake Placid, New York, Hediger took home the gold medal. On Dec. 14, she competed in a World Cup race in Cervinia, Italy.

Hediger was set to compete in her home country at the 2024 World Championships in Engadin.