The 2024 Summer Olympics begin this week in Paris. Group A action has the United States linking up against France on Wednesday. The men's soccer tournament has 16 teams squaring off for the gold medal. The teams are U-23 with three exceptions per squad, and the USMNT are back at the Olympics in men's soccer for the first time since 2008 in Beijing.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. France are -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. France odds, while USA are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the USMNT vs. France match and locked in his Olympic soccer picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. France money line: France -240, United States +600, Draw +360

USMNT vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. France spread: France -1.5 (+115)

FRA: France have scored 12 goals in their three warm-up friendlies

USA: USA U-23 have lost three of their last six international matches

Why you should back the USMNT

It's been a while since the U-23 United States team have suited up for the Olympics and they are looking to be a competitive threat in the tournament and find a way to the podium. This group has a few up-and-coming players hoping to make a name for themselves in their careers.

Forward Taylor Booth is a decisive attacker who has a knack for both scoring and attacking in the final third. He has four career caps for the USA. During the 2023-24 season for FC Utrecht, Booth had five goals and 32 total shots. Midfielder Paxten Aaronson joined Booth in FC Utrecht. He has great field vision with good awareness. He has one career goal for the USA.

Why you should back France

France head into this tournament as the favorite to bring home the gold. They have a well-balanced offensive group and midfielder Désiré Doué has been a consistent playmaker for this club. Doué is a solid passer with the accuracy to find the back of the net as a shooter as well. Last season for Stade Rennais, the 19-year-old had four goals and four assists.

Forward Wilson Odobert is another athletic difference-maker. Odobert has terrific acceleration in open space and thrives in creating from the left wing. The 19-year-old suits up for Burnley F.C., notching three goals and three assists on 15 shots on goal during the 2023-24 season. He also has two goals in friendly matches this year.

How to make France vs. USMNT picks

Green is leaning Over on the goal total and has also locked in a pair of confident best bets.

So who wins USMNT vs. France, and where does all the betting value lie?