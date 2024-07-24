The United States women's national team will begin their march toward the Olympic podium on July 25 in a thrilling opener against Zambia with Emma Hayes taking charge of her first tournament as the USWNT boss. The 2024 Paris Olympics are just days away and the women's tournament will begin one day before the opening ceremonies. The Stars and Stripes will have to make it out of Group B if they want to reach the knockout rounds, and it won't be easy as the rest of the world continues to improve when it comes to the women's game.

Let's take a look at the group rivals the USWNT will go up against:

USWNT schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 25

USWNT vs. Zambia, 3 p.m. at Allianz Riviera -- Nice, France

Sunday, July 28

USWNT vs. Germany, 3 p.m. at Allianz Riviera -- Nice, France

Wednesday, July 31

USWNT vs. Australia, 1 p.m. at Stade Vélodrome -- Marseille, France

Zambia

Don't be fooled by official rankings during these Olympics. Zambia is the lowest ranked among the Olympic teams in the tournament but is in the midst of elevating its national team profile. Coming off an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and a recent 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup performance, they are not a group to be taken lightly.

Disturbingly, the program is heading to the summer competition under the shadow of its head coach Bruce Mwape. He is currently under FIFA investigation of sexual misconduct allegations stemming from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Mwape has been the subject of previous allegations from players in the program which were taken to the Zambian Football Association. Despite the constant allegations, Mwape has denied the claims and is currently traveling with the team in France under a "no private contact ban" with players.

How the Copper Queens will fare in the group will depend on a number of factors, including managing the headlines of the coaching scandal and player performance in spite of it.

Dangerous in transition, the Copper Queens are led by their clinical striker, Barbra Banda, of the NWSL's Orlando Pride. Referred to as "the most in-form striker in world football" by USWNT head coach Emma Hayes in a recent press conference, the young forward is lethal in front of goal and off the ball with her pitch vision and positional awareness and is a difficult mark for any defender.

Take a look at their roster here:

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda, Ng'ambo Musole

Defenders: Diana Banda, Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Siamfuko, Pauline Zulu, Martha Tembo, Esther Muching

Midfielders: Rhoda Chileshe, Chisha Rachael Misozi Zulu, Ochumba Oseke Lubandji, Grace Chanda, Avell Chitundu, Prisca Chilufya, Racheal Kundananji

Forwards: Kabange Mupopo, Barbra Banda, Hellen Nga'ndwe Chanda

Reserves: Vast Phiri, Racheal Nachula, Mary Wilombe, Eunice Sakala

Australia

The Matilda's head to the Paris Olympics with two consecutive fourth-place finishes in their previous major international appearances. Fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Cup, the squad will have to navigate a tricky group in order to make the knockout rounds. They'll be without their star striker Sam Kerr due to injury, though it's not uncharted territory as the roster had to manage her absence through the majority of the World Cup with an injury.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson has been with the team since 2020 and is in the final year of his contract with the program. He's very familiar with the USWNT as a former assistant coach during their World Cup-winning years in 2015 and 2019. The final matchday between the two sides could be a knockout stage definer.

The group has several veteran players to lean on for leadership and experience including current team captain Steph Cately, Emily Van Egmond, and Katrina Gorry. Younger players Kyra Coony-Cross and Mary Fowler will be key figures to keep an eye on as the national team prepares for their next cycle post-Paris Olympics.

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah

Defenders: Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kaitlyn Torpey

Midfielders: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Michelle Heyman, Hayley Raso, Cortnee Vine

Reserves: Lydia Williams, Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin, Sharn Freier

Germany

It would be unfair to pin an entire nation's hopes on just one player, but the loss of 22-year-old midfielder Lena Oberdorff ahead of the Olympics is massive for a team that hasn't quite figured out which direction they are taking their program.

The German Football Association voided the contract of former head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg shortly after the squad bombed out of the 2023 World Cup group stage. Horst Hrubesch has since taken over as interim, a role he also took in 2018 after the federation moved on from Steffi Jones. Even with the coaching changes, the Germans are always bonafide contenders, and their roster is no exception in this tournament.

They have an early loss to France in February and a recent loss to Iceland during UEFA 2025 Euro qualifying in their eight-game build-up toward the Olympics. They'll be led by veteran goal scorer Alexandra Popp who leads the team in appearances (139) and goals (67), and the midfield will still be in good hands with Sydney Lohmann and Sjoeke Nusken.

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms.

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sarai Linder, Bibiane Schulze Solano

Midfielders: Sydney Lohmann, Sjoeke Nusken, Lena Oberdorf, Elisa Senss, Janina Minge

Forwards: Vivien Endemann, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller

Reserves: Stina Johannes, Felicitas Rauch, Nicole Anyomi, Pia-Sophie Wolter





Knockout rounds

Saturday, Aug. 3

Quarterfinal 1, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal 3, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Semifinal 1, 12 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Bronze medal match, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Gold medal match, 11 a.m.