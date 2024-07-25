U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan will not take part at the Olympic Games this summer after being left off of Emma Hayes' roster.

Morgan was not amongst the names listed by Hayes when the squad was revealed in late June, making the 2024 Olympics the first one the gold medalist will miss since the 2008 Games. It was a reflection of Morgan's less-than-ideal form this year, scoring just three goals for club or country in 2024 at the time of the announcement.

"Today, I'm disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage," Morgan wrote in a statement issued on social media that day. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG."

Why was Alex Morgan left off the roster?

Hayes attributed the move both to the constrained 18-person roster for the Olympics, as well as the format in which teams can play as many as six games in as little as 17 days. The head coach, though, also suggested that Morgan's exclusion was based on her recent form as several players ranked ahead of her at the time.

"It was not easy making a decision," Hayes said at the time. "There's only 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers in a roster of 18 so it was a tough decision, especially considering Alex's history and record with this team but I felt that I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players.

"We have a tight turnaround between games so of course, having players on the roster that could play more than one position mattered with squad depth but I also think there are players on the roster in the forward areas that are performing well and the decision to take those players was one that we certainly deliberated over, but I think it's a balanced roster. I've considered all the factors that we're going to need throughout the Olympics and one that I'm really happy with."

Morgan has just two goals for the national team in 2024 and just one for the San Diego Wave in their NWSL Challenge Cup win in March. She had not scored for either club or country since that victory.

Who's on the roster instead?

Hayes went with a younger, more in-form group of forwards for the Olympics -- Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams. Additionally, NWSL rookie Croix Bethune made the cut as an alternate.

The group is mostly made up of young stars, though Dunn and Williams add veteran experience. Swanson is closest to the like-for-like replacement for Morgan and is expected to play center forward for the USWNT, flanked by Smith and Rodman, much like Morgan was at last year's Women's World Cup. The versatile Smith can also play in that position, though.

Each of them came into the competition in strong form, especially at the club level. Each player has at least one goal and assist this season in the NWSL, with the USWNT's presumed starters really shining. Smith has 10 goals and six assists for the Portland Thorns this season, while Swanson has seven goals and three assists for the Chicago Red Stars and Rodman has five goals and four assists for the Washington Spirit.

What's Alex Morgan's future?

Morgan has made no indication that she will retire from the national team, and Hayes has not spoken about Morgan's future with the team at this time.