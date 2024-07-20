Spain established themselves as one of the top teams in the world earlier this month as they won their record fourth European Championship title, setting the tournament mark of 15 goals in the process. The nation hopes for another celebration in the near future as it prepares to compete in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics, with the men's soccer competition beginning Wednesday, July 24. Spain won the gold medal in 1992 and nearly repeated the feat at the 2020 Tokyo Games but settled for their third silver after losing 2-1 in extra time to Brazil in the final. It was the second straight Olympic gold medal for the Brazilians, who won't have the opportunity to again defend their crown and match Hungary and Great Britain for most titles at the Summer Games (three) as they did not qualify for this year's tournament.

Brazil's absence is good news for Spain, who are listed at +260 (risk $100 to win $260) in the latest 2024 Summer Olympics odds for men's soccer. Host France are +200 favorites and two-time Olympic champion Argentina are +240, while Morocco is +1200. The United States and Japan round out the top 2024 Paris Olympics soccer contenders at +2200. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down the 2024 Olympics men's soccer tournament from every possible angle and revealed which teams you should back and which teams you should completely avoid. You can visit SportsLine now to see his 2024 Summer Olympics picks.

Top 2024 Summer Olympics predictions

Eimer is fading the United States, who haven't earned an Olympic medal in 120 years. The Americans, who captured silver and bronze when St. Louis hosted the Summer Games in 1904, are making their first appearance in the Olympics since 2008. They have gotten past the group stage of the tournament just once in their seven attempts since reaching the quarterfinals in 1956, doing so in Sydney in 2000. The U.S. got past Japan in the quarterfinals before losing 3-1 to Spain in the semifinals and 2-0 to Chile in the bronze medal match.

The United States are members of Group A in the 2024 Olympic men's soccer tournament, the ninth in which clubs are required to be composed of players under the age of 23, though each squad may have three exceptions. They have a solid chance of finishing second to France in the group as they also have matches against New Zealand and Guinea, the latter of whom the American Under-23 team defeated 3-0 in an international friendly back in March.

Should the U.S. advance to the knockout stage as the runner-up in Group A, they'll have a quarterfinal matchup against the Group B winner, which figures to be an Argentinian side that likely would end their medal hopes. See more of Eimer's predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Olympics men's soccer picks

Eimer has analyzed the 2024 Olympics men's soccer tournament field from every angle and revealed which teams to back and fade, including a longshot who has a chance to shock the world and go all the way. He's only sharing his top picks here.

Who is Eimer backing to win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games, and which longshot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Jon Eimer's 2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer futures bets and analysis, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot in 2023.

2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer odds

France +200

Argentina +240

Spain +260

Morocco +1200

Japan +2200

United States +2200

Egypt +2500

Paraguay +2500

Ukraine +2500

Mali +3500

Guinea +6000

Israel +6000

Uzbekistan +8000

Iraq +10000

New Zealand +15000

Dominican Republic +25000

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.