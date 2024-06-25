Argentina, one of the tournament favorites, will look to win their second Copa America 2024 Group A match in a row when they battle Chile on Tuesday in East Rutherford, N.J. Argentina are coming off a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday, while Chile played to a 0-0 draw with Peru on Friday. Argentina (1-0), who are on a six-match winning streak, are the defending Copa America champions. Chile (0-0-1), who are 2-1-1 in 2024, have outscored their opposition 8-3 during that stretch.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET. Argentina are listed as the -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) in its latest Chile vs. Argentina odds, with Chile the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Chile picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down Argentina vs. Chile from every angle and locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chile vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Chile money line: Argentina -230, Draw +320, Chile +700

Argentina vs. Chile over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Chile spread: Argentina -1.5 (+150)

CHIL: Chile have scored in four of their last five meetings with Argentina

ARG: The Argentinians have outscored their opposition 7-1 this month in posting three wins

Argentina vs. Chile picks: See picks here

Why Argentina can win

Superstar Lionel Messi played a role in Argentina's win over Canada on Thursday, taking six shots with one on target, and adding an assist. The 36-year-old captain has been a dominant force since joining his national team in 2005. In 183 appearances for Argentina, he has registered 108 goals, including two this year. As a member of Inter Miami of Major League Soccer in the United States, he has 13 goals in 18 league matches since joining them late last summer.

Forward Julian Alvarez, who scored in the 49th minute on Thursday against Canada, took three shots in the match with two on target. In 32 appearances for his national team, Alvarez has scored eight career goals, including seven in 14 matches in 2022. That year, he had a two-goal performance in a 3-0 win over Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He plays professionally in the English Premier League for Manchester City. Over the past two seasons for the Citizens, he has 20 goals in 67 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why Chile can win

Leading the charge for Chile is Alexis Sanchez. The 35-year-old has played for his national team since 2006 and has registered 51 goals in 164 appearances. He is highly regarded and is considered one of the best players to have come from Chile. He has played professionally since 2005 and has registered 220 career goals in 780 matches. As a member of Inter Milan in Serie A in Italy this past season, he scored two goals in 23 matches.

Forward Eduardo Vargas is another key player for the Chileans. In 110 appearances for the national team since joining in 2009, he has recorded 42 goals. He scored in a 1-0 win over Albania in a friendly back in March and also had a goal in a 3-0 win over Paraguay in a friendly on June 11. As a member of Atletico Mineiro in Serie A in Brazil, he has scored 15 goals in 74 matches over the past five seasons, including three in six matches this year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chile vs. Argentina picks

Sutton has broken down Argentina vs. Chile from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. Head to SportsLine to see what it is.

So who wins Argentina vs. Chile, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which bets in Argentina vs. Chile have all the value, all from the soccer expert who returned nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.