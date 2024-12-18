EFL Cup action returns as Arsenal host Crystal Palace in a quarterfinal battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Gunners, who sit third in the Premier League table, have outscored the competition 8-1 over their first two EFL Cup matches. They now host a Crystal Palace side that is undefeated in five straight Premier League matches but hasn't fared well against Arsenal over the last couple of seasons. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace odds list the hosts as the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Crystal Palace as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream EFL Cup matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

EFL Cup picks for Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.

For Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, Green is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that the Gunners are heavy favorites to win the EFL Cup and that they have outscored the Eagles 12-1 over the last four meetings between the teams. However, Arsenal's defense is battling injuries and the offense isn't completely in sync, which could open the door for a Crystal Palace side that has scored in five straight matches.

Green points out that Palace could be dealing with some fatigue since they aren't as accustomed to playing midweek matches. That being said, manager Oliver Glasner has been taking the competition very seriously and is expected to field a strong starting XI at the Emirates. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream EFL Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the EFL Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.