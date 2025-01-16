David Raya says Arsenal are confident that they can reel in Premier League leaders Liverpool after their come-from-behind win over Tottenham on Wednesday night, a match that served as a vindication for the goalkeeper's insistence over how quickly things can change in football.

When Heung-min Son's shot deflected off William Saliba and into the net midway through the first half of the North London derby, it seemed Arsenal might be facing the very real prospect of a seven-day period in which mortal blows were inflicted on their hopes of lifting the EFL Cup and Premier League either side of their elimination from the FA Cup. However, the hosts rallied before the half was out, Gabriel forcing an own goal from Dominic Solanke and Leandro Trossard striking the winner. Now the Gunners find themselves four points behind Liverpool, held to a draw by Nottingham Forest the night before, albeit having played a game more.

The league leaders have dropped points in four of their last seven Premier League games and though Arsenal have not been as consistent in punishing those slips as they might wish to be, Raya is confident that he and his teammates can catch Arne Slot's side. "Three weeks ago, people were saying Liverpool had the title in their hands," he said. "It is just football. Everything changes in two, three games. We just have to focus on ourselves, try to win every game and we will see where we are at the end of the season.

"In football, everything can happen. We just have to focus on ourselves. Next training session, next recovery and next game. Don't think too much ahead because that will play badly against us. Focus on ourselves, focus on the next game. Don't think too much about the future. Just live the present. That is the most important thing."

It may well take a relentless winning run for Arsenal to bridge the gap at the top of the table. A year ago they proved they were capable of exactly that, reeling off 16 victories in their last 18 Premier League games, not quite enough to pip Manchester City to the title but an outstanding run nevertheless. The only defeat in that streak came at home to Aston Villa, who travel to the Emirates on Saturday.

A tiring side who were down to just 18 senior players on Wednesday night will know they must beat Villa to keep pressure on Liverpool, who will play before them away to Brentford.

"We want to win every single game, no matter the opposition," said Raya. "We know how good Aston Villa are and we just have to focus on ourselves and then the next one. We play Aston Villa next and we just have to recover, train and be ready for Saturday.

"We know how tough it's going to be but we are going to be ready to win the game and get the three points."

With numbers thin the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has been a matter of no little relief for Mikel Arteta in recent months. The 18-year-old, who came through Arsenal's academy as a central midfielder, has excelled as a left back throughout this season and delivered perhaps his best performance so far in the derby win. Hailed by Declan Rice for qualities akin to Mousa Dembele while Arteta toasted his "composure" and "attitude," the youngster does not want for praise. Raya was more than prepared to add to that.

"He's incredible," said the Spain international. "He doesn't look 18, he doesn't feel 18 because of the character that he has on the pitch. He showed [Wednesday], it's not an easy fixture to play at such a young age, the character he showed, the balls he played, the drive, everything he has done is magnificent. It's so good to have him on board."