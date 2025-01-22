There were plenty of fireworks on the pitch as Barcelona stormed back to defeat Benfica 5-4 in Champions League play on Tuesday, but they also extended off of it, too. Deep into stoppage time, Barcelona's dramatic winner came via Raphinha after Benfica wanted a penalty moments prior. The ball fell to Ferran Torres, who played it to a running Raphinha, and the Brazilian sent Anatoliy Trubin the wrong way for the winner securing Barcelona's spot in the round of 16.

Benfica players protested the validity of the winner so much so that forward Arthur Cabral was red-carded from the sidelines. Barcelona's goal was reviewed by VAR and allowed to stand, but according to reports, there was a scuffle in the tunnel. They included Raphinha at the center of it, according to ESPN.

"On the field, there were people who insulted me. I returned the insults. I know that I shouldn't do that but I returned the insults. And well, in the end, we got heated. The Benfica side also got heated. I think they could have understood the situation better, but they chose to also insult me," he said after the game. "I am somebody who doesn't take anything home. Whatever they say to me, they are going to hear it from me too."

Ranking wildest moments from Barcelona's incredible, mind-boggling 5-4 win over Benfica in Champions League Chuck Booth

Given his impressive Champions League run, which has now seen the Brazilian collect eight goals from only nine shots on target, Raphinha has become one of the men singled out in the Barcelona attack. Given how the match ended with Barcelona scoring three unanswered goals, it makes sense as to why Benfica wouldn't be happy with the result, but they also have nothing to blame but their defending.

Barcelona trailed 3-1 at the half and were able to fight back for the victory and in a competition like this one, protecting leads is critical.