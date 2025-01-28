untitled-design-2025-01-28t094813-650.png
Getty Images

Barcelona and Atalanta meet in Catalonia on Wednesday for their final UEFA Champions League game of the league phase. Hansi Flick's men are already guaranteed a top eight finish, but could yet finish top while Gian Piero Gasperini's side are attempting to confirm a round of 16 place alongside the Blaugrana at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barca and Benfica produced a stunning game in Portugal last week which was followed up by Flick's outfit thumping Valencia to move to within seven points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. With six wins and one draw from seven competitive games in 2025, their first-ever competitive meeting with Atalanta is shaping up nicely. Their three previous UCL outings combine for a 12-1 aggregate score and a win coupled with Liverpool not taking anything away at PSV Eindhoven could mean top spot.

The Bergamo side are one of the three highest scorers in the league phase with one of the four strongest defensive records with just four goals conceded. A 2-1 win over Como leads them into this one but failing to win any of their last five Champions League games against Spanish sides is reason to worry. La Dea have won all three of their away games so far in the league phase with 11 goals scored for just one conceded.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

Chuck Booth
How to watch and odds

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Barca -133; Draw +320; Atalanta +290

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

League phase so far

Barca trail Liverpool by three points having lost their opening game to Monaco with Flick's side winning six games consecutively. Benfica joined Young Boys, Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade, Brest and Borussia Dortmund in falling to the Blaugrana. Atalanta need sometjing if they are to confirm a top eight berth with four wins, two draws and one loss from seven in the league phase so far. The Italians started slow with draws against Celtic and Arsenal either side of beating Shakhtar Donetsk before wins over Stuttgart and Young Boys. Gasperini's men went down 3-1 to Real Madrid but thumped Sturm Graz to set up this finale.

Team news

Barca: Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal are all out. Dani Olmo is a doubt although Pedri should be fit. Wojciech Szczesny could start despite a nightmare in Lisbon while Gavi and Robert Lewandowski could return to the XI.

Possible Barca XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Atalanta: Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca are both out while Marten de Roon s questionable. Isak Hien could return after a domestic ban while Mateo Retegui is on a hot run of form and should continue.

Possible Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Ruggeri, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Samardzic; Retegui, Lookman.

Prediction

This one should have some goals and excitement but a draw with both sides scoring sounds about right. Pick: Barca 2, Atalanta 2.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200

