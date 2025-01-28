Barcelona and Atalanta meet in Catalonia on Wednesday for their final UEFA Champions League game of the league phase. Hansi Flick's men are already guaranteed a top eight finish, but could yet finish top while Gian Piero Gasperini's side are attempting to confirm a round of 16 place alongside the Blaugrana at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barca and Benfica produced a stunning game in Portugal last week which was followed up by Flick's outfit thumping Valencia to move to within seven points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. With six wins and one draw from seven competitive games in 2025, their first-ever competitive meeting with Atalanta is shaping up nicely. Their three previous UCL outings combine for a 12-1 aggregate score and a win coupled with Liverpool not taking anything away at PSV Eindhoven could mean top spot.

The Bergamo side are one of the three highest scorers in the league phase with one of the four strongest defensive records with just four goals conceded. A 2-1 win over Como leads them into this one but failing to win any of their last five Champions League games against Spanish sides is reason to worry. La Dea have won all three of their away games so far in the league phase with 11 goals scored for just one conceded.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barca -133; Draw +320; Atalanta +290

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

League phase so far

Barca trail Liverpool by three points having lost their opening game to Monaco with Flick's side winning six games consecutively. Benfica joined Young Boys, Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade, Brest and Borussia Dortmund in falling to the Blaugrana. Atalanta need sometjing if they are to confirm a top eight berth with four wins, two draws and one loss from seven in the league phase so far. The Italians started slow with draws against Celtic and Arsenal either side of beating Shakhtar Donetsk before wins over Stuttgart and Young Boys. Gasperini's men went down 3-1 to Real Madrid but thumped Sturm Graz to set up this finale.

Team news

Barca: Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal are all out. Dani Olmo is a doubt although Pedri should be fit. Wojciech Szczesny could start despite a nightmare in Lisbon while Gavi and Robert Lewandowski could return to the XI.

Possible Barca XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Atalanta: Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca are both out while Marten de Roon s questionable. Isak Hien could return after a domestic ban while Mateo Retegui is on a hot run of form and should continue.

Possible Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Ruggeri, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Samardzic; Retegui, Lookman.

Prediction

This one should have some goals and excitement but a draw with both sides scoring sounds about right. Pick: Barca 2, Atalanta 2.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 15 2 +13 21 2 Barcelona 7 6 0 1 26 11 +15 18 3 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 14 2 +12 16 4 Inter 7 5 1 1 8 1 +7 16 5 Atletico Madrid 7 5 0 2 16 11 +5 15 6 AC Milan 7 5 0 2 13 9 +4 15 7 Atalanta 7 4 2 1 18 4 +14 14 8 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 1 2 13 7 +6 13 9 Aston Villa 7 4 1 2 9 4 +5 13 10 AS Monaco 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13 11 Feyenoord 7 4 1 2 17 15 +2 13 12 Lille 7 4 1 2 11 9 +2 13 13 Brest 7 4 1 2 10 8 +2 13 14 Borussia Dortmund 7 4 0 3 19 1 +8 12 15 Bayern Munich 7 4 0 3 17 11 +6 12 16 Real Madrid 7 4 0 3 17 12 +5 12 17 Juventus 7 3 3 1 9 5 +4 12 18 Celtic 7 3 3 1 11 10 +1 12 19 PSV 7 3 3 1 11 10 +1 12 20 Club Brugge 7 3 2 2 6 8 -2 11 21 Benfica 7 3 1 3 14 12 +2 10 22 PSG 7 3 1 3 10 8 +2 10 23 Sporting CP 7 3 1 3 12 11 +1 10 24 Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 12 13 -1 10 25 Manchester City 7 2 2 3 15 13 +2 8 26 Dinamo Zagreb 7 2 2 3 10 18 -8 8 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 7 2 1 4 7 13 -6 7 28 Bologna 7 1 2 4 3 8 -5 5 29 Sparta Prague 7 1 1 5 7 19 -12 4 30 RB Leipzig 7 1 0 6 8 14 -6 3 31 Girona 7 1 0 6 4 11 -7 3 32 Crvena Zvezda 7 1 0 6 12 22 -10 3 33 Sturm Graz 7 1 0 6 4 14 -10 3 34 RB Salzburg 7 1 0 6 4 23 -19 3 35 Slovan Bratislava 7 0 0 7 6 24 -18 0 36 Young Boys 7 0 0 7 3 23 -20 0

