As the league phase comes to a close, there's still plenty of shuffling that will happen in Champions League play. Only Barcelona and Liverpool have clinched their places in the top eight putting them automatically through to the last 16 but plenty of teams will be looking to join them. There's also an eye that needs to be kept on the bottom half of the table where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are up against it and with a loss, they could end up on the outside looking in at the knockout stages. With all the games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the chaos will be on full display but let's take a look at what some of the notable teams need closing out the league phase.

Liverpool

Table position: 1st

Points: 21

Matchday eight opponent: PSV

What's needed: The only team currently a perfect seven wins from seven matches, there hasn't been anyone who has been able to slow Arne Slot's Reds down in Champions League play. Facing PSV, Liverpool will be favored as all they need is a draw to ensure finishing atop the table in the first-ever league phase, locking up the No. 1 seed for the knockout stages. From Mohamed Salah's dominance to key contributions from players like Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool can never be considered out of a match and no one will want to face them in the last 16 where they've already secured their place. It couldn't be a much better UCL slate for the Reds but finishing things out on the right foot is critical to momentum.

Barcelona

Table position: 2nd

Points: 18

Matchday eight opponent: Atalanta

What's needed: Hansi Flick's men were handed quite a tough challenge to close out the league phase of UCL hosting Atalanta at home. While their place in the top eight is already secured, Barcelona will still want to win this clash because with a win and a Liverpool loss, Barca can finish top of the table due to goal difference. The highest-scoring team in Champions League play so far, Barcelona's attack has been led by Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, putting crooked numbers past teams in their path. Atalanta have been one of the best defensive sides as well but stopping Barcelona is something that teams haven't been able to do. In the only match of the final day featuring two sides currently in the top eight, there will be plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this.

Arsenal

Table position: 3rd

Points: 16

Matchday eight opponent: Girona

What's needed: With 16 points secured, the Gunners can secure a place in the top eight without a victory but at least earning a draw will ensure that they secure a place directly in the last 16. Despite only allowing two goals in UCL play, Arsenal have managed to lose one match and draw another, otherwise they'd also be in the running for the top spot. That won't matter when it's all said and done considering that Mikel Arteta has at least accomplished the goal of leading his team as high as possible up the table even without Bukayo Saka. The knockouts will be where it gets real, but all you've got to do is get there to have a chance.

Inter

Table position: 4th

Points: 16

Matchday eight opponent: Monaco

What's needed: Like Arsenal, a win or draw and Inter secure their place in the top eight of the table. The issue if that Monaco will also be gunning for a victory to try and maintain their own top-eight finish as they're one of six teams level on 13 points that can cause chaos on the final day. Inter has turned UCL into clockwork showing up and winning almost every match, 1-0. They've scored eight goals and only allowed one in seven matches but what's important as of late is that Lautaro Martinez is back to his best. The Argentine striker has scored or assisted in six consecutive matches and will be looked at to down Monaco and finish the job.

Milan

Table position: 6th

Points: 15

Matchday eight opponent: Dinamo Zagreb

What's needed: A roller coaster of a campaign that began with Paulo Fonseca as manager and now sees Sergio Conceicao overseeing the team hasn't derailed Milan's chances in Champions League play. Their defense has left much to be desired but Christian Pulisic's goals have ensured that as long as Milan win, they're through to the knockouts as a top-eight team. With a draw, they can also secure their place with some help but that's where their goal difference of only plus-four can make things tricky. Teams like Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Monaco can all easily beat that, and with so many teams level on 13 points, there's no reason to leave it up to chance while facing a Zagreb side who are eliminated with a loss in the match.

Bayern Munich

Table position: 15th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Slovan Bratislava

What's needed: Well, it's clear that Bayern need to win, and unless they sleepwalk facing Slovan Bratislava, they will but this is a great picture of the new UCL format. A team like Bayern would've easily finished top two in their group but after suffering a shock defeat to Feyenoord, Vincent Kompany's men will struggle to make the top eight getting a berth directly to the round of 16, but with a big enough victory and help elsewhere, it's still possible to make the top eight on 16 points. All Bayern can do is control what's in front of them and finish as high as they can up the table. Slovan are conceding over three goals per match in UCL play so the odds are that Bayern's plus-six goal difference will increase significantly.

Real Madrid

Table position: 16th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Brest

What's needed: When Real Madrid struggle early in UCL play, that's when the world needs to watch out because they're at their most dangerous when it matters most. This team hasn't won five of the last 10 Champions League titles by accident and while they have a shot at the top eight with a victory, it's more likely that Real Madrid will be in the playoff round as a side that no one will want to face. Kylian Mbappe has registered his first hat trick for the club at the right time as he'll be looked to for any glory that they can make happen this season. Los Blancos won't be worried despite their performances at this stage.

Juventus

Table position: 17th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Benfica

What's needed: Of the teams level on 12 points, Juventus may be the most unlikely to finish in the top eight due to their scoring woes. Randal Kolo Muani was brought in to help address those issues but he can't feature in the Champions League until the knockout stages due to already being registered for PSG. Facing a Benfica side that also need a victory to even make the play in stage, this will be anything but an easy match for Thiago Motta's men who are already qualified but need help to go further.

Paris Saint-Germain

Table position: 22nd

Points: 10

Matchday eight opponent: VfB Stuttgart

What's needed: PSG secured a massive victory over Manchester City but that doesn't mean that they're out of the woods yet. With only 10 points, they're in control of their destiny but can only guarantee making the knockout stage with a victory. Stuttgart have been on a tear since their sputtering start to the league phase which means that this could be a fascinating fixture in Germany. The winner will make the knockouts but the loser will need help from those around them. New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also can't feature for Luis Enrique until the knockout stage so he'll certainly be pulling for PSG to get the job done.

Manchester City

Table position: 25th

Points: Eight

Matchday eight opponent: Club Brugge

What's needed: The stakes couldn't be higher for Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City were among the top contenders to win Champions League and they ding themselves on the outside looking in at the table. The goal may be simple but this is a side where execution has been an issue. If City defeat Brugge, they're through to the next stage, and playing at home, they'll be expected to do just that but the defense has collapsed even with three-goal leads in this competition to drop points. If Brugge win, they'll also be in the knockout stage, something that Christos Tzolis will have on his mind leading the attack at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pressure is all on City.