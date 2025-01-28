lfc-9.jpg
The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8 and it has the potential to be a historically chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 17 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. Barcelona are already sitting in great shape with a place in the final 16 locked up, so what's at stake for them on Wednesday?

Barcelona

Table position: 2nd
Points: 18
Matchday eight opponent: Atalanta
What's needed: Top eight clinched; Can clinch top seed with win and Liverpool loss AND better goal difference than Liverpool

Hansi Flick's men were handed quite a tough challenge to close out the league phase of UCL hosting Atalanta at home. While their place in the top eight is already secured, Barcelona will still want to win this clash because with a win and a Liverpool loss, Barca can finish top of the table due to goal difference. The highest-scoring team in Champions League play so far, Barcelona's attack has been led by Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, putting crooked numbers past teams in their path. Atalanta have been one of the best defensive sides as well but stopping Barcelona is something that teams haven't been able to do. In the only match of the final day featuring two sides currently in the top eight, there will be plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this.

Chuck Booth
How to watch and odds

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Barca -133; Draw +320; Atalanta +290

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200