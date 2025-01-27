The final matchday of the Champions League league phase is almost here as on Wednesday, Feb. 22, all 36 teams will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. With only Liverpool and Barcelona having clinched spots in the top eight of the table, there is plenty to play for as things come to an end especially with teams such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain fighting to make it to the knockout stage.

With the shift from a traditional group stage to the new Swiss format of the Champions League, these upcoming matches will be unlike anything that we've seen before with teams shifting by the minute as goals roll in on the final day of the league phase. Because of that, it's a good chance to take a look at what are the games to keep an eye on Wednesday as it'll be a topsy-turvy ride.

5. Barcelona vs. Atalanta

Barcelona's spot in the last 16 may already be punched but with a victory and a Liverpool loss, there's a chance that Hansi Flick's men could finish as the number one team in the inaugural league phase. Chasing history is always enticing and having a chance at the best path to the final is also intriguing. But making the trip to Spain will be formidable opposition in Atalanta. The Italian side need a victory to ensure a spot directly in the round of 16, and depending on how things go, a draw may be enough. Boasting one of the best defenses in the tournament, Atalanta will be able to test Barcelona's high-flying attack in what will be a tense clash.

4. Lille vs. Feyenoord

Level on 13 points, both of these teams are in the knockout stage of the tournament but they're also only out of the top eight based on goal difference. Because of that, a win for either could be critical in their chances to make it past the last 16. In a match that will feature some of Concacaf's best strikers in Canadian international Jonathan David and Mexican international Santiago Gimenez, there will be a regional rivalry on display as well. For teams who would've been happy to just make it to the knockout stage, the reward of a top-eight would be quite an accomplishment.

3. Juventus vs. Benfica

Looking at these names on paper, this isn't a match that would be expected to be closer to the bottom of the table but Juventus can't find the back of the net and Benfica can't hold on to leads, seeing these teams sitting 17th and 21st, respectively. Juventus have a place in the knockout stage secured but Benfica are one of the sides who will be worried that a loss could see them miss out of the knockouts for the second season running. Both teams' campaigns started well before devolving into chaos so they'll be in search of wins to turn the vibes around and save themselves.

2. Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

Win and you're into the knockouts. The goal is simple here but where it gets fascinating is that the winner will likely take the place of the loser in the knockout stage. A draw only helps Brugge as City need a win to even have a chance at the top 24, something that shows how much of a disaster their campaign has been. Hosting Brugge at home feels like a match that City should win easily but nothing has been easy for Pep Guardiola's men this season which is why they even find themselves in this situation. Missing out would be a historic moment when City have been a regular side in the round of 16, and much deeper, but they aren't the only European power in danger.

1. VfB Stuttgart vs. PSG

PSG's situation would be more dire without their recent victory over City but that doesn't mean that they're off to smooth sailing in a tough away trip to one of the hottest teams in UCL play. Stuttgart have won three games on the bounce to turn around their own outlook, now finding themselves in 24th during their first-ever Champions League campaign. PSG sit 11th and a draw could be enough to see them through on goal difference but leaving things up to chance could end in heartbreak. Both teams can score with ease, but when it comes to defending, there is much to be desired which is why with this taking place in Germany, it's a must-watch affair. The goals will be flying and the stakes couldn't be higher.