Two sides who suffered setbacks on Matchday 3 will meet with a chance to get back on track on Wednesday as Bayern Munich welcome Benfica. As things stand, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich wouldn't even be in the top 24 teams to move to the next stage of the tournament with only three points through three games. Benfica have some room for error with two victories already but securing more points in Germany would put them in a great position at the halfway point of the league phase.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -260; Draw +475; Benfica +900

League Phase schedule

Bayern Munich: Paris Saint-Germain (h), Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h)

Benfica: Monaco (A), Bologna (h), Barcelona (h), Juventus (a)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Their domestic and European form couldn't be more different so far. Bayern are undefeated in Germany scoring 32 goals and allowing seven but in Champions League play they already have two losses scoring 10 goals and allowing seven. No matter what form Harry Kane is in, that won't get them far if they can't defend against tougher teams around the world. This will be a chance to show that they can or the risk of missing out on the top 24 could become real.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Dayor Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro, Joshua Kimmich, Joao Palhinha, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane

Benfica: Losing to Feyenoord wasn't a great result for Benfica but this is a team that will pick up where they left off with a goal to right the ship. Their Turkish duo of Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu has been in great form providing balance to the attack and with Bayern's defensive woes, they'll have opportunities to push the pace. There's a mixture of experience and youth in the side so despite traveling to a tough environment, Benfica will be ready.

Benfica predicted lineup: Antolii Trubin, Alvaro Fernandez, Nicolas Otamendi, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah, Florentino Luis, Fredrik Aursnes, Kerem Akturkoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Angel Di Maria, Vangelis Pavlidis

Prediction

Having Harry Kane will prove to be the difference in this narrow match. Bayern's defense will allow Benfica their chances but the Englishman will take his to secure the victory. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1