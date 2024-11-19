Brazil and Uruguay are back in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying action on Tuesday when they meet in Salvador, Bahia. The Selecao are fourth while the Celeste are second and Dorival Junior will hope to get the better of Marcelo Bielsa to edge toward second spot in the CONMEBOL zone depending on how Colombia fare. The Brazilians drew 1-1 with Venezuela while the Uruguayans saw off the Colombians 3-2 last time out to move into second spot.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Brazil against the Vinotinto but ultimately had to settle for a draw and the Selecao have lost their last two meetings with Uruguay which included the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals this past summer. Bielsa's men also won 2-0 earlier in this qualifying edition last October which Dorival Junior's side will seek to avenge. Although the Brazilians have five World Cup wins to their names, they have not won it since 2002 and have gone out in the quarterfinals on each of the past two occasions.

Uruguay are coming into this one off the back of a 3-2 win over Colombia which required a very late winner from Manuel Ugarte. The Celeste have two world titles under their belts with the last one coming in 1950 and a quarterfinal exit in 2022 like the Brazilians. Much better is expected of them in 2026 and the win over the Cafeteros was their first since this summer's triumph against Canada for third place at Copa America with four draws from six since then until the Colombian success.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, November 19 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19 | 7:45 p.m. ET Location: Arena Fonte Nova - Salvador, Brazil

Arena Fonte Nova - Salvador, Brazil TV: Universo | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Universo | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brazil -163; Draw +270; Uruguay +450

CONMEBOL WCQ

Brazil have five wins, two draws and four losses from 11 to sit fourth with 17 points as they seek to recover. Argentina are five points ahead and lead the rankings but only two points separate the Selecao and Uruguay before this one which means that second place is possibly on the line. The Celeste have five wins, four draws and two losses from 11 and now trail Lione Messi's Albiceleste by just three points. Bielsa's men will be confident having won twice against Brazil in their last two meetings

Team news

Brazil: Vanderson is suspended while Guilherme Arana is injured and Igor Jesus was up top against Venezuela so will look to continue. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Savinho are all expected to feature although Alisson Becker, Eder Militao and Rodrygo remain out. Vanderson's replacement should ve Danilo which would be his 65th national team outing.

Possible Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Gerson, Guimaraes; Savinho, Raphinha, Vinicius; I Jesus.

Uruguay: Bielsa could bring Ugarte back into the XI after his late winner against Colombia last time out while Darwin Nunez should continue up top with 13 goals from 32 outings. Facundo Pellistri should also start in one of the wide areas.

Possible Uruguay XI: Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, Olivera, Saracchi; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, Aguirre, Araujo; Nunez.

Prediction

This one will be tight and a score draw would not be a huge surprise but Brazil will hope to end their losing streak against Uruguay and home advantage could help with that. Pick: Brazil 2, Uruguay 1.