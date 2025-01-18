Liverpool hope to go back to winning ways on Saturday, when they travel to Brentford in the hopes of hanging on to their lead atop the Premier League table.

The Reds, who have a game in hand, boast a four point lead over second place Arsenal coming into the weekend and are the favorites heading into the game. They have won just one of their last four games, potentially signaling slipping form for the once infallible Liverpool. Brentford, meanwhile, enter the match in 11th place but could rise as high as ninth if things swing in their favor.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 18 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England

: Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Brentford +400; Draw +390; Liverpool -210

Storylines

Liverpool are still the clear league leaders, but the last few weeks have not been exactly gone according to plan. They have just one win in their last four games across all competitions, which came in the FA Cup against League Two side Accrington Stanley. That cup tie was the only one they also kept a clean sheet in, but it is worth considering the strength of the opposition during this stretch. They played Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest over the last couple of weeks, so they may be able to bounce back against Brentford. Still, they looked fatigued in each of those three games and overcoming that is easier said than done.

Arne Slot will still have the benefit of selecting from an almost fully fit roster, led by Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international is in the midst of a banner season with 21 goals and 17 assists, though defender Virgil van Dijk could also play a key role as they search for their first Premier League clean sheet in the new year.

Projected Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Prediction

Brentford love to score and concede in almost equal measure, so expect a healthy batch of goals in the London suburbs on Saturday. It might be the kind of game state that allows Liverpool to find their groove again, even if a clean sheet might be out of the question. Pick: Brentford 1, Liverpool 3