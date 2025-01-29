Brest will host Real Madrid in what promises to be a very exciting UEFA Champions League battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. Brest are 13th in the UCL table and Real Madrid are 16th, both qualifying for the knockout stage but needing points to secure their chances at a title. Both teams enter Wednesday's tilt having won four out of their last five matches across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Brest vs. Real Madrid odds list the visitors as the -270 favorites (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Brest as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Brest

Brest vs. Real Madrid date: Wednesday, Jan 29

Brest vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Brest vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Brest

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Brest vs. Real Madrid, Sutton is backing both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals for a -110 payout. Los Blancos have been scoring goals on the road but also conceding them, keeping a clean sheet in just three out of 18 away matches in Champions League play. Brest have found the back of the net at least once in each of their UCL home games this season, including a cagey 1-0 home victory against PSV on Matchday 6.



The expert also notes how close in points the top teams in the UCL standings are, so both sides should be extra eager to put their best foot forward ahead of the knockout phase of the competition.

"With two or fewer points separating 20th and 8th in the UCL standings, I expect we'll see an entertaining affair when these two teams collide in France," Sutton told SportsLine.

