The Champions League round of 16 is officially over, and the quarterfinals are set to arrive in April as eight teams remain in the biggest club competition in the world. Favorites PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are still alive, while Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon are aiming to continue their runs with talented squads more than capable of making the semifinals.

Here's what to know and the bracket:

Key Champions League dates

April 7-15: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals April 28-May 6: Semifinals

Semifinals May 30: Final

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now that brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

The bracket

Round of 16

Sporting CP 5 Bodo/Glimt 0 (Sporting CP advances 5-3 AET)

Chelsea 0, PSG 3 (PSG advances 8-2)

Manchester City 1, Real Madrid 2 (Real Madrid advances 5-1)

Arsenal 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0 (Arsenal advances 3-1)



Barcelona 7, Newcastle United 2 (Barcelona win 9-2 on aggregate)

Tottenham Hotspur 3, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico Madrid win 7-5 on aggregate)

Liverpool 4, Galatasaray 0 (Liverpool advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Bayern Munich 4, Atalanta 1 (Bayern Munich advance 10-2 on aggregate)

Quarterfinals

PSG vs. Liverpool Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Sporting CP vs. Arsenal

Semifinals

Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2 Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4

Final

The final will take place on Saturday, May 30, in Budapest at the Puskas Arena.