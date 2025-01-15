Bayern Munich have reportedly begun talks with Chelsea regarding the transfer of Christopher Nkunku, all while the two clubs discuss a separate deal involving a move for Bayern's Mathys Tel.

Chelsea are open to parting ways with Nkunku and are looking for a transfer fee of around $80 million, per The Athletic. The Blues also want the sum in full rather than as part of a deal that includes add-ons, hoping to recoup the costs of acquiring Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 on a $60 million deal.

The Blues, meanwhile, are also in the midst of inquiring about Tel, a player they have reportedly been interested in for several months. It is currently unclear if a deal will be completed before the transfer window closes on Feb. 3.

Bayern have publicly signaled that they might not be busy this winter, with sporting director Christoph Freund suggesting in a Tuesday press conference that Tel is not on the move and that the club will not sign a new attacker this winter. A deal for Nkunku could be impactful for all parties involved, though, while signing Tel feels in line with Chelsea's youth-focused strategy.

Nkunku's search for playing time

Nkunku was heralded as a marquee signing for then-manager Mauricio Pochettino when he joined Chelsea a year and a half ago, but injuries meant he was only able to play 14 games across all competitions in his first season at the club. His fitness has improved this season, but his role has dwindled under new manager Enzo Maresca and with Cole Palmer becoming Chelsea's main man up top. Nkunku has made just three Premier League starts this campaign and has played less than 400 minutes in league play, making him surplus to requirements on a team that is well-known for their bloated roster.

The France international is naturally on the search for more playing time, especially so with the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching. Bayern would be a nice landing spot, too – the forward has a strong reputation in Germany, scoring 70 goals in 172 games for Leipzig before moving to Chelsea.

Though Bayern are amongst the top scorers in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, they could use some help diversifying their source of goals. Harry Kane accounted for nearly 40% of their goals in the Bundesliga last season, while the figure is at 31% this season. Though Kane's off days are few and far between, it can leave the team somewhat vulnerable in attack on days he is not able to find the back of the net.

Should Nkunku join Bayern and find the impressive form he demonstrated during his last spell in Germany, he would be a welcome addition during an important season for the team. They ended last season without winning a trophy for the first time in more than a decade, but so far this season have led the race to win the Bundesliga title. They currently have a four-point lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen and are within touching distance of a spot in the Champions League's top eight berths, which ensure straight passageway to the round of 16, keeping them very much in the mix to win the competition.

Bayern's imperfections under new manager Vincent Kompany are much bigger than their attack, but Nkunku would offer a boost as they remain competitive in domestic and continental competition this season and also signal some real intent to level up after a disappointing season.