U.S. men's national team and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic may be done for 2024. The Rossoneri winger suffered a calf injury during the 2-1 defeat against Atalanta on Friday, and on Monday the American international underwent an MRI that is expected to rule him out for at least two weeks. The much-awaited news means he will definitely miss the next two home games against Crvena zvezda on Wednesday in the Champions League and then the one against Genoa that will take place on Sunday, the club have confirmed.

Next week, Pulisic will undergo another scan, but it's likely he will also be forced to miss the away clash against Hellas Verona while he's expected to be back between Dec. 29 when Paulo Fonseca's side will host AS Roma and the Italian Super Cup semifinal against Juventus that will take place on Jan. 3.

Fonseca will have to deal with the absence of AC Milan's best player of the season so far, and he's likely to be replaced by former Villarreal man Samu Chukwueze or midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the upcoming games.

Pulisic has already scored eight goals so far between the Italian Serie A and UEFA Champions League and his injury is a big setback for the Rossoneri, who desperately need to surge up the table after winning only two of the last five games. AC Milan are currently sitting seventh in the table, nine points behind Fiorentina who are currently placed fourth in the Serie A.