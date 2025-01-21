Club Brugge will host Juventus on Tuesday for Matchday 7 of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, as both sides are currently in the race for a spot in the top eight but are also likely to end up in the play-offs phase, as from this season with the new format only the first eight teams will go directly to the Round of 16 of the tournament. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Jan Breydel -- Bruge, Belgium

Jan Breydel -- Bruge, Belgium Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Club Brugge +230; Draw +230; Juventus +120

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Club Brugge: Fullback Joaquin Seys is back in the squad after his return from the hamstring injury, while Belgian international Maxim De Cuyper is expected to start on the left side of the defense.

Possible Club Brugge XI: Jackers; Sabbe, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuiyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis, Jutgla.

Juventus: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a minor injury at the end of the AC Milan game on Saturday but he's in the squad and should start from the bench on Tuesday, while his national teammate Timothy Weah should make it into the starting eleven behind striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Weah, Koopmeiners, Mbangula; Nico Gonzalez.

Prediction

Juventus need another win to consolidate their status in the league phase as they still have a chance to end up in the top eight. Pick: Juventus 2, Club Brugge 1.