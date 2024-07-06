Colombia are looking to reach the semifinals for the second Copa America competition in a row and third time in the past four when they battle Panama in a 2024 Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Colombia are considered one of the tournament's heavyweights as they sport a 26-match unbeaten streak. They had won their 10 previous matches before playing to a 1-1 draw with Brazil in the final Group D matchup on Tuesday. Panama, meanwhile, have reached the quarterfinals for the first time after winning two of their three Group C matches, including a stunning 2-1 victory over the United States on June 27.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Colombia are listed as the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Colombia vs. Panama odds, with Panama the +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Colombia are -800 to advance, while Panama are +500.

Colombia vs. Panama 90-minute money line: Colombia -300, Draw +400, Panama +800

Colombia vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

Colombia vs. Panama to advance: Colombia -800, Panama +500

COL: Over their last seven matches, Colombia have outscored their opponents 18-5

PAN: Panama are outscoring their Copa America opponents 6-5 in three matches

Why you should back Colombia

Right wing Daniel Munoz has helped spark the Colombian offense, scoring two goals in the tournament. He scored at the 32nd minute in a 2-1 win over Paraguay on June 24, and followed that up with a goal in first-half extra time in a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday. Since joining the national team in 2021, he has registered three goals in 30 appearances. He is a member of Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

Also boosting the offense is team captain James Rodriguez. The 32-year-old midfielder has been with the national team since 2011, and has scored 27 times in 103 matches. His professional resume is equally as impressive, having played for four seasons in Spain's La Liga for Real Madrid, where he scored 29 goals in 85 appearances. He currently is a member of Sao Paulo of Brazil's Serie A team. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Panama

Among Panama's top scoring threats is forward Jose Fajardo. The 30-year-old has registered 13 goals in 51 appearances since joining the team in 2017. In Group C play, he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the United States on June 27. He followed that up with the first goal in the match against Bolivia on Monday, a 3-1 win.

Also proving to be a scoring threat is defenseman Michael Amir Murillo. The 28-year-old scored Panama's lone goal against Uruguay in a 3-1 loss on June 23. He had two shots, including one on target in that match, and had one shot on target in the 2-1 win over the United States. In 76 appearances for Panama, he has scored nine times. As a professional, he plays for Marseille of the French Ligue 1, registering three goals in 16 matches in 2023-2024. See which team to pick here.

