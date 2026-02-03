The Concacaf Champions League is set to return as teams look to unseat Cruz Azul, who defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps to lift the trophy last season, establishing themselves as the top squad in North America. But with shifts like German Berterame leaving Monterrey to join Lionel Messi in Inter Miami, it won't be an easy path to repeat.

There are 27 teams that have qualified for the tournament, with five of those teams qualifying directly for the round of 16. Inter Miami, Toluca, the Seattle Sounders, Mount Pleasant FC, and LD Alajuelense will await their opponents in the round of 16 after round one gets underway on Feb. 3.

Each round will consist of a home and away leg, with the winner advancing to the next round until the final, which is a single-leg match. Along with prize money, the winner will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2029 as one of North America's representatives. They will join Cruz Azul, who have qualified as well as the winners of the tournament in 2027 and 2028. The winners will also book their place in the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

MLS teams will enter the tournament before their league season gets underway on Feb. 21, which means that they'll need to watch out for shaking off rust while Liga MX and Costa Rican teams have been back in session for a few matchdays now. The Canadian Premier League has a similar issue with the 2026 season not getting underway until April, giving Forge FC, Vancouver FC, and Atletico Ottawa unique challenges as they've already been drawn against tough Liga MX sides in the first round. But anyone can fall in a knockout tournament, and with the Canadian Premier League beginning its seventh season of play, growth can be seen in these sides.

Round one schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Forge FC vs. Tigres UNAL, 7 p.m. (Tubi)

Olimpia vs. Club América, 9 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM, 11 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Xelaju MC vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul, 10 p.m. (Tubi)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Tigres UNAL vs. Forge, 10 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Club América vs. Olimpia, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

CF Monterrey vs. Xelaju MC, 10 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC, 8 p.m. (Tubi)

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Atletico Ottawa vs. Nashville SC, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Real España vs. LAFC, 10 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Defense Force vs. Philadelphia Union. 6 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Universidad O&M vs. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Cartagines vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10 p.m. (Tubi)

Thursday, Feb. 19

Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. (FS1 and Fubo)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Nashville SC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

LAFC vs. Real España, 10 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Wednesday, Feb. 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Universidad O&M, 7 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Cartagines, 9:30 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito, 11:30 p.m. (FS2 and Fubo)

Thursday, Feb. 26

Philadelphia Union vs. Defense Force, 7 p.m. (FS1 and Fubo)

Key dates