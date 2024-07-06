Canada once again struggled to take their attacking chances and came close to missing out on the Copa America semifinals before rallying to defeat Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The match finished 1-1 in regulation thanks to a ridiculous goal from Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon. After Canada lost the ball, Rondon chipped Maxime Crepeau for the equalizer in the match to force a penalty shootout. It's the third goal of the tournament for 34-year-old Rondon, but questions need to be asked about why the Canadian keeper was so far off his line.

The play started from a Canada throw in that Venezuela recovered and immediately hoofed up the pitch toward Rondon who was in a one-on-one with defender Moise Bombito. Bombito took a wrong step to allow Rondon to get the ball before the striker showed his class.

Check out Rondon's goal:

Canada had their chances during regulation missing various chances during the first half after Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring. It seemed like Canada's failure to build on their lead might cost them the match after Rondon's goal, but the 90 minutes ended 1-1 and since Copa America doesn't use extra time until the final, the match went straight to penalties.