Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan are facing Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and need a win to secure a spot in the top eight of the table, but they can also hope for a draw but then will need to wait for the other results of the games. The Rossoneri had an eventful Sunday as they won 3-2 against Parma with an incredible comeback in the stoppage time, but all the eyes were on the manager's verbal fight with AC Milan defender Davide Calabria at the end of the same game. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Maksimir -- Zagreb, Croatia

Stadion Maksimir -- Zagreb, Croatia Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Dinamo Zagreb +450; Draw +340; AC Milan -190

League phase so far

The Rossoneri had a difficult start of the campaign under former manager Paulo Fonseca with two defeats against Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, but he was also able to lead AC Milan to an exciting away win at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid. Since then, AC Milan's record was perfect and they won all the matches, and they are now fully in the race to end up in the top eight. On the other hand, Dinamo Zagreb desperately need for a win to clinch the play-offs, as they are currently in 26th place, two points behind the top 24.

Team news

Dinamo Zagreb: Both Bruno Petkovic and Petar Sucic are injured and won't be able to face AC Milan, while Lukas Kacavenda is suspended for the last match of the League Phase and new signing Wilfried Kanga is not in the list and can't play until the knockouts, if Dinamo will qualify.

Possible Dinamo Zagreb XI: Nevistic; Ristovski, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Pierre-Gabriel; Stojkovic, Ademi, Baturina, Pjaca; Kulenovic.

AC Milan: New signing Kyle Walker is not in the list and AC Milan have four right-backs unavailable for the Champions League tie. USMNT star Christian Pulisic will lead the attack, alongside Rafael Leao and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Terracciano, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Bennacer, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Morata.

Prediction

It won't be an easy game for the guests, as Dinamo Zagreb desperately need the three points to advance to the next stage. Pick: AC Milan 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.