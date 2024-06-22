The Kendry Páez show will officially be in session as the future Chelsea midfielder will partner with current Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo for what will be a gritty game for Ecuador against Venezuela. Copa America's Group B could be separated by very narrow margins as it's anyone's guess who will get out with the two CONMEBOL teams alongside Mexico and Jamaica, which makes this game even more important as the winner will be in prime positon to make the knockout stage.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, June 22 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 22 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Ecuador -124; Draw +265; Venezuela +380

Storylines

Ecuador: A team that will grind out matches, Ecuador have a lot in common with their opposition even down to also being led by an aging striker in Enner Valencia. The difference is Ecuador's next generation is also emerging and showing that they can contribute while playing well together to keep their team defense in check.

Venezuela: Rust could be a factor as Venezuela didn't play any tuneup matches ahead of Copa America. Last playing in March in a close-fought match against Italy, there's a lot to like about La Vinotinto but a slow start at Copa could be tough to overcome especially when goals are hard to come by outside of Salomón Rondón. The defense will keep Venezuela in most games but to really make a run, they need more than one scorer.

Prediction

Goals will be hard to come by in a battle of two defensive sides but old reliable will be there when needed in Valencia to ensure that Ecuador start off Copa America on the right foot. Pick: Ecuador 1, Venezuela 0