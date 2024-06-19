England can clinch a spot in the knockout round in Euro 2024 when the Three Lions face Denmark in a Group C match on Thursday at Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt. England sit atop Group C after a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday. The Three Lions would nail down a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over the Danes. Meanwhile, Denmark are tied with Slovenia for second in the group by virtue of the teams' 1-1 draw on Sunday. The top two teams from each group and the top four third-place teams from all groups will qualify for the knockout round.



Kickoff is set for noon ET. England are the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Denmark vs. England odds, with the Danes the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any England vs. Denmark picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Denmark vs. England from every angle and identified his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Denmark:

England vs. Denmark money line: England -150, Denmark +500, Draw +260

England vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Denmark spread: Denmark +0.5 (+122), England -0.5 (-148)

DEN: Christian Eriksen leads team with 42 goals

leads team with 42 goals ENG: Harry Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer (63)

Why you should back England

Harry Kane is coming off a record-breaking season for Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old Kane scored 36 goals in just 32 Bundesliga games last season, clinching his first European Golden Shoe award. He also has scored six goals in his last eight matches since the end of April.

In addition, the Three Lions have been nearly unbeatable for 18 months. Since the end of the 2022 World Cup, England have seven wins, two draws and two losses across 11 matches. They have outscored their opponents over that time 24-8. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes have a world-class playmaker in the middle in Christian Eriksen. He suffered cardiac arrest during a match against Finland in the 2021 European Championships before being resuscitated by a defibrillator. Now, the 32-year-old midfielder leads Denmark in goals with 42. In Sunday's 1-1 draw against Slovenia, Eriksen scored a beautiful goal, using his chest to redirect the ball before volleying it past keeper Jan Oblak.

Eriksen and the rest of the Danish attack will face a potentially vulnerable England backline. England's new centerback pairing of John Stones and Marc Guehi has limited experience playing together after Harry Maguire was left off the roster. See which team to pick here.

