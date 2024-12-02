Manchester United's trip to Arsenal is the headlining act of FA Cup third round action, when teams from the Premier League and the Championship enter the competition with eyes on one of England's most historic prizes.

The faceoff between the Gunners and the Red Devils is one of two matchups between Premier League teams, with West Ham's trip to Aston Villa being the other. It marks a tough return to the competition for reigning champions United, who will be tasked with showing their worth off the bat against an in-form Arsenal side.

Clubs from England's top flight, though, generally came out with favorable fixtures in Monday's draw, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City set to face lower league opposition. City will notably host League Two side Salford City, which is owned by several members of United's famed Class of '92 including David Beckham and Gary Neville. Tottenham Hotspur also scored perhaps the most lopsided draw of the round – they will travel to Tamworth, one of two non-league sides left in the competition, who are based outside of Birmingham and play in a stadium with a capacity of under 5,000.

The third round fixtures will take place during the weekend of Jan. 11 and 12, 2025. A full schedule for this round will be announced at a later date.

See below for a list of FA Cup ties.

FA Cup third round draw