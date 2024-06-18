Germany will attempt to clinch a spot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 when they face Hungary in a group match on Wednesday at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. The Germans sit atop Group A after a convincing 5-1 victory over Scotland in the tournament opener on Friday. They would nail down a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Hungary and a Switzerland draw or win against Scotland. Meanwhile, the Hungarians are in third place in the group after a 3-1 loss to Switzerland in their first match of the tournament. They would be eliminated from knockout round contention with a loss and a Swiss draw or win over Scotland.



Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Germans are the -400 favorites (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest Germany vs. Hungary odds, with Hungary the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Hungary vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Hungary money line: Germany -400, Hungary +1000, Draw +500

Germany vs. Hungary over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Hungary spread: Germany -1.5 (-140), Hungary +1.5 (+100)

GER: The Germans lead Euro 2024 in possession (68%)

HUN: Dominik Szoboszlai has 12 goals in 43 career appearances for Hungary

Why you should back Germany

As the Euro 2024 opener showed, the Germans have a plethora of attacking talent. In the 5-1 victory over Scotland, all of Germany's dedicated goal scorers -- Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz -- found the back of the net. And while captain Ilkay Gundogan did not score, he contributed to each of the team's first three goals.

In addition, the Germans have a proven winner in Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old midfielder has won six Champions League titles with Real Madrid and has 70 assists over the last 10 La Liga seasons. He is reportedly set to retire from professional soccer after Euro 2024.

Why you should back Hungary

The Hungarians have a young star in Dominik Szoboszlai. The 23-year-old midfielder and Hungarian captain was having an impactful first season for Liverpool in the Premier League before a hamstring injury on Jan. 1 had him in and out of the lineup for the rest of the season. He has 12 goals in 43 career appearances for Hungary and, in Saturday's loss to Switzerland, made the cross that led to the team's only goal.

In addition, the Hungarians have had surprising success against the Germans recently. Hungary are unbeaten in the last three meetings against Germany, a stretch that dates back to June 2021. The last time these teams met, Hungary earned a 1-0 victory in the Nations League in September 2022.

How to make Germany vs. Hungary picks

Green has broken down the Euro 2024 match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Hungary vs. Germany on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Germany vs. Hungary have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

