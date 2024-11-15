Mexico enter the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) on Friday with the quarterfinals pitting them in a two-legged battle with Honduras for a place in the final four. Estadio Francisco Morazan will host this one with home advantage appealing to Reinaldo Rueda and his players against El Tri who will be keen to go one better than last year's final defeat. Los Catrachos made it out of League B's group stage while the Mexicans enter at this stage. Honduras thumped Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 before losing 2-1 to Jamaica with a narrow win over French Guiana followed by another draw in Jamaica to beat Nicaragua to second on goal difference.

Mexico lost 2-0 to the USMNT in their last CNL final appearance but flopped in this summer's Copa America and have since restored a bit of confidence. A goalless draw with Ecuador was not enough for a quarterfinals berth and a 3-0 friendly win over New Zealand was followed by another nil-nil with Canada as Javier Aguirre returned to lead the team. A 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. in October has set them back up with a bit of momentum and now the Mexicans can aim for the semifinals as the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup success pushes them towards the final.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, November 15 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Francisco Morazan - San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Estadio Francisco Morazan - San Pedro Sula, Honduras TV: Univision | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Univision | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Honduras +333; Draw +250; Mexico -143

CNL quarterfinals

Honduras edged through Group B to reach the knockout rounds while Mexico enter at this stage yet to win their first CONCACAF Nations League title despite reaching the last final. El Tri are aiming to go five without a loss and to avenge their painful loss last edition.

Team news

Honduras: Rueda should stay with Denil Maldonado and Luis Vega in defense while Bryan Acosta will seek midfield return after Deiby Flores and Kervin Arriaga were paired last time. Anthony Lozano leads the line with 15 goals from 55 appearances with Rubilio Castillo, Jorge Benguche and Jorge Alvarez competing to partner him.

Possible Honduras XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rivas, Arriaga, Acosta, Rodriguez; Lozano, Benguche.

Mexico: Aguirre remains without Hirving Lozano while Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez got injured back in September so Raul Jimenez will lead up top with 34 goals from 105 caps. Henry Martin could support along with Orbelin Pineda and Cesar Huerta. Andres Guardado earned his final and 180th cap against the USA last time out but Luis Romo could come in next to captain Edson Alvarez in midfield.

Possible Mexico XI: Malagon; Sanchez, Vasquez, Montes, Angulo; Alvarez, Romo; Martin, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.

Prediction

Expect this to be tricky in places for El Tri but for Aguirre's men to ultimately run out winners by a goal or two for a solid first-leg lead. Pick: Honduras 0, Mexico 2