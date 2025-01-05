The Supercoppa Italiana's final will take place on Monday in Riyadh where city rivals Inter and AC Milan will meet for the first time this calendar year. After the Rossoneri won the derby 2-1 for the first time in two years back in September, the side now coached by Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao will try to win their first trophy of the season after the former FC Porto coach replaced Paulo Fonseca last week. On the other side, Inter won the last three editions of the Supercoppa Italiana under Italian manager Simone Inzaghi, who has the chance to win his sixth Supercoppa, as he's already holding the record for the manager with most wins in the history of the tournament. Inter won 2-0 against Atalanta in the semifinal while AC Milan managed to make an unexpected 2-1 comeback against Juventus on Friday, marking the first win in the first game of the new era of manager Conceicao. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, Jan. 6 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 6 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Alawwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Alawwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: CBS Sports Golazo | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo | Paramount+ Odds: Inter +180; Draw: +360; AC Milan +475

Team news

Inter: Inzaghi will have to deal with the likely absence of striker Marcus Thuram, who got a small injury and will miss the final on Monday. Former FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is expected to replace the French striker and will play alongside Lautaro Martinez, while the rest of the starting 11 will be the same from the semifinal against Atalanta.



Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro Martinez.

AC Milan: Conceicao is expected to name almost the same starting 11 that started the semifinal against Juventus, with USMNT star Christian Pulisic to play alongside Alvaro Morata and Alex Jimenez, while Yunus Musah is also expected to start instead of Ismael Bennacer in the midfield.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Tomori, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Jimenez.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Prediction

The Nerazzurri want to win their fourth Supercoppa Italiana in a row and also want to react after losing the first derby of the season back in September. Pick: Inter 2, AC Milan 1.