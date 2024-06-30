We've reached the point of the tournament where some of the third matches in the group stage don't mean a ton but there will still be things to look for as Jamaica and Venezuela meet to close out Group B. Venezuela have already qualified for the knockout stages and Jamaica have already been knocked out of the tournament. While the Reggae Boyz did have a moment to celebrate as Michail Antonio scored their first-ever goal at Copa America, being so close to victory twice and having it slip away shows that work needs to be done.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 30 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 30 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas

: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Jamaica +320; Draw +230; Venezuela -105

Storylines

Jamaica: Expect to see changes to give some of the younger players in the squad a chance. Jamaica are still building well toward the 2026 World Cup and it would be a great time for more players to get experience while prepping for World Cup qualifying. Shamar Nicholson is someone who will be key to that. The Clermont forward hasn't gotten things going yet but this would be a good game to kick into form as he'll be critical to World Cup qualifying.

Venezuela: While La Vinotinto have won their first two matches of Copa America, they also haven't put in a complete performance yet. Ecuador went down to 10 men early while Mexico missed a penalty. With a chance to win the group and facing an already eliminated Jamaica side, this is a good time to push for that performance to provide confidence heading into the knockouts.

Prediction

Salomon Rondon will get the solo goal and Venezuela will keep marching on after their defense shuts yet another Concacaf side out. Pick: Jamaica 0, Venezuela 1