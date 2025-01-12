Brazil will face Colombia in the final of the 2025 Kings League World Cup Nations, the seven-a-side tournament organized by Gerard Pique's Kings League.

The finalists were on the right side of lopsided results throughout the tournament, which kicked off on new year's day in Italy, but advanced after some fairly closely contested semifinal matches. Brazil advanced to the final after a 3-1 win over Mexico, while Colombia beat Morocco 2-1 in the penultimate round.

Sunday's champion will be the first-ever winner of the tournament, which you can watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date : Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 12 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Format and rules

The teams will play each other in a preliminary phase modeled after the Swiss-style tournament, with the top-ranked teams advancing to the second round while others competing in a last chance round. From there, the KWC Nations operates in a familiar format with a quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinals and the final on Jan. 12 at Turin's Allianz Stadium.

The rules of the tournament resemble the unique format of the Kings League, which Pique launched in 2022 in Spain. Games will be 60 minutes long rather than 90 and will observe some unconventional rules, as Pique outlined during an appearance on CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy.

"There are crazy rules," he said. "For example, last two minutes of the game, it's golden goal. If you manage to score, it counts [times] two. Last two minutes of the first half, we throw a dice from the stands and if it's a two, it's two vs. two. If it's a three, it's three vs. three, so it's pretty crazy."

Famous investors

While Pique is the president of the Kings League, he is not the only high-profile name associated with the KWC Nations. Notable stakeholders in the Kings League include fellow World Cup winners Iker Casillas, Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti and Ronaldinho, as well as Champions League winner James Rodriguez and Premier League champion Sergio Aguero. Influencer Jake Paul is also among those involved in the Kings League.