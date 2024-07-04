Over the past few seasons, the LA Galaxy haven't lived up to the lofty expectations set for them but behind Riqui Puig, they're rising back to the top of the Western Conference this season in MLS, but they'll have to pass the Black and Gold of LAFC to get there. It's quite a logjam atop the Western Conference between these two and Real Salt Lake, with El Trafico set for Thursday night.

El Trafico is a match that always brings fireworks, but taking place on the Fourth of July while featuring three of the top five scorers in MLS at the Rose Bowl is something special. In 2023, more than 82,000 fans came out for this match making it the largest crowd for an MLS match in league history.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, July 4 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, July 4 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: LA Galaxy +210; Draw +280; LAFC+110

Storylines

LA Galaxy: The Galaxy will be without Gaston Brugman who is still struggling with a knee injury but Jonathan Perez could be available as he steps up recovery from a hamstring injury. Dejan Jovelic gives the Galaxy a focal point in attack but what the defense does will be critical in this clash.

LAFC: Cristian Olivera is on international duty with Uruguay for Copa America and Lorenzo Dellavalle will also miss the match but with LAFC's star-studded attack, they'll have plenty of players to turn to. Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz have combined for 25 goals between them and will feel confident facing a weak Galaxy defense. The Black and Gold are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches in all competitions and running that to 12 would feel especially good against their rivals.

Predicted Lineups

LA Galaxy: John McCarthy, Julian Aude, Maya Yoshida, Jalen Neal, Miki Yamane, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Delgado, Joseph Paintsil, Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic

LAFC: Hugo Lloris, Sergi Palencia, Jesus Murillo, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead, Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sanchez, Eduard Atuesta, Mateusz Bougsz, Kei Kamara, Denis Bouanga

Prediction

In a match that will go back and forth between two top teams, it's going to be another instant classic in Pasadena as the Galaxy go top of the Western Conference. Pick: LA Galaxy 3, LAFC 2