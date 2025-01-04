After a season where Lionel Messi collected a Supporters' Shield, set the record for most points in a season with Inter Miami and also won the MLS MVP award, his list of accolades is about to grow. President Joe Biden will be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lionel Messi along with 18 others, "Who have made America a better place."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor that can be bestowed to a civilian. Alongside Messi, Hillary Clinton, Magic Johnson, Bono, Michael J. Fox, Jose Andres, Tom Gill, Jane Goodall, Ralph Lauren, William Nye, George Soros, George Stevens Jr., Anna Wintour, David Rubenstein and Denzel Washington will be receiving the award. It will also be posthumously awarded to Fannie Lou Hamer, Ashton Carter, George W. Romney, Robert F. Kennedy.

A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Messi supports healthcare and education programs through the Leo Messi Foundation. Messi is already the most decorated men's player in soccer history with 45 team trophies to his name. Helping lead Inter Miami to their first trophy in club history, Messi has elevated soccer in America since his arrival. The Argentine is coming off a season where he scored 20 goals and assisted 16 more in only 19 matches.

The awards will be given out on Saturday in a ceremony the White House.