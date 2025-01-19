Inter Miami may have only been back in preseason play for about five days or so but Lionel Messi didn't need long to score his first goal of 2025 facing Club America in Las Vegas or to show off a unique celebration. Club America opened the scoring via Henry Martin in the 31st minute but that lead only lasted three minutes for the Mexican side as Messi delivered a rare header goal and some post-goal taunting.

Jordi Alba got on the ball and Luis Suarez did a great job keeping play alive before Messi scored with the most unlikely of touches -- a header in the box. While there has been plenty of change in Miami with the Herons hiring Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano as their head coach this season, how well Miami do will come down to that trio combining much more.

Messi also spent some time after the goal taunting fans with a new celebration:

It's unclear what exactly the "me three, you zero" celebration means, but there are some theories. It likely had to be directed at Mexico fans there supporting Club America as they are a Mexican team. Perhaps he is signaling his 3-0 record vs. Mexico in World Cups? Argentina's three stars? Or maybe having won three international trophies with Argentina, while Mexico have none in those categories?

Nonetheless, Messi's goal means he's now scored a goal in 21 consecutive years as expectations will be for Miami to win MLS Cup later this year after falling well short last season. While everyone is a year older, being able to pull that off against a team that has already played two games in Liga MX does show how dangerous Miami's attack will be when afforded space. It also shows that the defense has work to do but in preseason, attack is usually ahead of defending.

With Leonardo Campana and Diego Gomez now gone from Miami, players like Fafa Picault and Robert Taylor will need to help pick up that lost production. More businesses will likely get done but this is a good way for Inter Miami to kick off preseason play before their slate continues facing Universitario, Sporting San Miguelito, Olimpia, and Orlando City before starting Concacaf Champions Cup play against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18